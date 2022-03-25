Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Giant white diamond ‘The Rock’ makes debut in Dubai

Published

A Christie's auction house staff member displays the giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai
A Christie's auction house staff member displays the giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
A Christie's auction house staff member displays the giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

A giant diamond nicknamed “The Rock” went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million.

The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie’s.

After making its debut at Christie’s Dubai, where it will be displayed from March 26-29, The Rock will travel to Taipei, New York and Geneva, where it will be auctioned on May 11.

“The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones,” Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewellery at Christie’s, told AFP.

“We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature.”

The diamond is the “largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded” by the Gemological Institute of America, Christie’s said in a statement, adding it is “G colour, VS1 clarity”.

The previous auction record for the largest colourless diamond was a 163.41 carat sparkler which sold in November 2017 for $33.7 million, Christie’s said.

Earlier this year, Sotheby’s in London sold “The Enigma” — the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction, at 555.55 carats — for $4.3 million.

In this article:Auction, Diamond, UAE
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Dozens bid farewell to 21-year-old Sergei Sokolov, a Russian serviceman killed in Ukraine Dozens bid farewell to 21-year-old Sergei Sokolov, a Russian serviceman killed in Ukraine

World

Deep in Siberia, a village buries soldier killed in Ukraine

Dozens of mourners trudged through the snow in a Siberian village to pay last respects to Sergei Sokolov, a young Russian serviceman killed in...

17 hours ago

World

Uncertainty, relief as millionaire flies Ukrainians to Switzerland

The plane has been chartered by Swiss millionaire Guido Fluri.

21 hours ago
More than 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand were deployed to restore calm after last year's riots in the Solomon Islands More than 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand were deployed to restore calm after last year's riots in the Solomon Islands

World

Australia warns against Solomons-China pact

More than 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand were deployed to restore calm after last year's riots in the...

22 hours ago
The circumstances around the family drama in an upmarket neighbourhood of the picturesque town on the shores of Lake Geneva remained unclear The circumstances around the family drama in an upmarket neighbourhood of the picturesque town on the shores of Lake Geneva remained unclear

World

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

The circumstances around the family drama in an upmarket neighbourhood of the picturesque town on the shores of Lake Geneva remained unclear - Copyright...

17 hours ago