Getting the message out: Can creators beat the algorithm?

A person who invents, produces, or makes things is called a creator. How does this fit with the world of AI and algorithms?
Value of marketing. Conference hall. Image by Ti Sandle.
Brands can optimize algorithms to gain a competitive advantage, such as by actively encouraging user feedback and interactions. Has the process become easier or more challenging? The balance is towards the latter in the wake of privacy controls, posing problems for content creators.

Frustrated by ever-changing algorithms and limited visibility, the creator landscape is likely to be fuelled by the so-termed 3-D’s: data, direct messaging and durable partnerships. This is according to Tom Zsomborgi, CBO at Kinsta, a managed WordPress hosting platform, and Erin Gagnon, general manager of affiliate marketing platform BrandCycle.

The two experts have shared with Digital Journal the following predictions on how creators and brands will navigate the next 12 months.

Meta announced the creation of ‘Teen Accounts’ to better protect underage users from the dangers of Instagram – Copyright AFP/File Yasin AKGUL

Creators Turn to Telegram

According to Gagnon: “We’re seeing a shift not just with mass media publishers, but also among influencers who are increasingly turning to direct messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Frustrated by algorithms that can delay or limit the visibility of their content, creators are seeking dedicated channels where their followers can reliably see everything they share. This trend is especially effective for influencers using affiliate models, as it allows them to perfectly time their messages and pair them with strong calls to action—whether promoting a flash sale, product launch, or special offer.”

Affiliate Partnerships Will Prioritize Stable Rates Over Commissions

Zsomborgi assesses: “Affiliate partnerships are evolving beyond commissions alone. High-value influencers now prefer a stable rate, regardless of sales numbers, emphasizing quality over quick conversions. This reflects a new standard in affiliate marketing where content creators focus on reputation and long-term brand alignment.”

Creators Will Turn to Data for Competitive Advantage

On the subject of creators and data, Gagnon finds: “Next year, we’ll see affiliate creators gain a competitive edge through access to detailed sales data, empowering them to better understand and serve their audiences. While campaigns and collaborations that align with creators’ personal brands will remain popular in 2025, those relying solely on brand partnerships or sponsored posts may lack access to the valuable and timely insights affiliate creators can tap into. This data-driven approach positions affiliate creators for greater success in refining strategies and optimizing earnings next year.”

Brand Awareness > Direct Sales

To overcome ad blockers, new strategies are required. Here Zsomborgi identifies: “With the rise of ad blockers and reduced data visibility, brand awareness is becoming essential for success in affiliate marketing across both B2C and B2B. While B2C brands can still leverage influencers to drive direct sales for impulse buyers, B2B will need to focus on brand building and long-term engagement. The shift away from direct sales tactics means that creating an unforgettable brand presence is now crucial to keep customers coming back.”

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

