Get to work: 11 essential CV tips for International Update Your Resume Month

As International Update Your Resume Month approaches, professionals worldwide are gearing up to enhance their job-seeking prospects through revamped CVs.

Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold, advises, “In such a competitive job market, a well-crafted resume is a vital tool for showcasing skills and experiences effectively. It’s a part of an application that is worth putting ample time and energy into.”

Today, this article offers eleven essential tips tailored to international job seekers who want to elevate their resumes and stand out in the job market.

Simplify the layout

When crafting an effective resume, a simple and clean layout can significantly impact how recruiters perceive a professional profile. A clutter-free design enhances readability, allowing hiring managers to grasp candidates’ key qualifications and experiences quickly.

Kristi DePaul, CEO of Founders, says, “If you’re submitting something through an applicant tracking system, it should be a standard Microsoft Word document or whatever they’re requiring — a PDF — and it should be free of a lot of ornamentation that could throw the applicant tracking system totally off.”

A simplified layout makes it easier for recruiters and AI systems to navigate a resume and demonstrates a candidate’s attention to detail and professionalism. By focusing on a clear structure and concise presentation, candidates can ensure that their most relevant achievements and skills are prominently featured which will increase the chances of making a positive impression on potential employers.

Remove jobs over 10 to 15 years old

As candidates look to update their resumes, they should consider removing positions from more than a decade ago to streamline the document and focus on recent and relevant experiences. While past roles hold value, emphasizing recent work history provides recruiters with a concise overview of a candidate’s current skills and expertise.

“Unless you’re a recent graduate or a senior executive with decades of experience, you should include no more than four or five positions that span no more than 10 to 15 years,” notes Peter Yang, CEO of Resume Writing Services. “The older the position (unless it was at a big, well-known company, or is closely related to the job you want), the less hiring managers will care about it.”

When candidates remove older positions, they can present a more concise and impactful resume that highlights their most recent achievements and career progression. As a strategic approach, this step allows applicants to emphasize their current capabilities and suitability for contemporary roles.

Tailor your resume for each application

Applicants need to show that their qualifications match the role’s specific requirements and showcase how their skills match the employer’s needs. Tailoring a resume demonstrates a genuine interest in the position and increases the likelihood of capturing the attention of recruiters by highlighting the most relevant experiences and achievements.

“By adjusting a resume to emphasize the skills and experiences that best match the job description, applicants can present themselves as strong candidates who meet the specific demands of the role,” explains George Fraguio, Vice President of Bridge Lending at Vaster. “Personalizing each application also demonstrates impressive attention to detail.”

Crafting tailored resumes for different applications allows candidates to present themselves as the ideal fit for each role, increase their chances of securing interviews, and ultimately land the job. A personalized approach showcases a candidate’s understanding of the employer’s needs and situates them as a strong contender in a competitive job market.

Quantify achievements and results

Incorporating quantifiable achievements and results in a resume adds credibility and impact to applicants’ accomplishments and provides tangible evidence of their contributions in previous roles. Numbers, percentages, and metrics help recruiters understand the scope and scale of applicants’ achievements, highlighting their abilities to deliver measurable results.

“Applicants can provide concrete evidence of their capabilities and highlight the value they can bring to potential employers through their past achievements by quantifying their successes. Numbers and figures add credibility to achievements, an important factor for hiring managers,” notes Scott Chaverri, CEO of Mito Red Light, a company that provides devices for red light therapy at home.

Quantifying achievements enhances the readability of a resume and allows recruiters to quickly grasp the extent of a candidate’s impact in previous positions. This tip can help applicants differentiate themselves from others and demonstrate their ability to drive results.

Highlight language skills and global experience

Emphasizing language proficiency and global experience on a resume can significantly enhance a candidate’s marketability in an increasingly interconnected world. Fluency in multiple languages showcases adaptability and cultural awareness that make an applicant a valuable asset for international roles.

Bob Craycraft, CEO of Cadence, adds, “Multilingualism and global exposure are assets that set candidates apart. Global experience demonstrates an ability to navigate diverse environments and collaborate effectively with individuals from different backgrounds.”

If a candidate highlights language skills and global experience, they can show that they are a versatile professional capable of thriving in multicultural settings. These attributes demonstrate a candidate’s ability to communicate effectively across borders and signify their readiness to take on global challenges.

Showcase transferable skills

Highlighting transferable skills on a resume is crucial for demonstrating versatility and adaptability across different roles and industries. For example, soft skills, such as communication, problem-solving, and leadership abilities, are applicable in various job settings and can showcase an applicant’s readiness to take on new challenges.

“When candidates emphasize transferable skills, they present themselves as well-rounded employees capable of contributing value beyond specific job requirements. This way, they can look like a desirable prospect for employers seeking versatile professionals,” says Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, a company that offers vitamins like their MENO menopause supplements.

When a candidate showcases transferable skills on a resume, they broaden their appeal to potential employers and position themselves as applicants with a diverse skill set that can be applied across different functions and industries. By highlighting these skills on a resume, candidates increase their marketability and demonstrate their ability to excel in various roles.

Utilize keywords and phrases

Incorporating relevant keywords and phrases in a resume is essential to ensure that an application gets noticed by applicant tracking systems and recruiters. By aligning a resume with job descriptions and industry-specific terms, applicants increase the chances of their profile being selected for further review.

“The strategic use of keywords helps a resume stand out in a competitive job market and enhances its visibility to hiring managers seeking candidates with specific skills and qualifications,” notes Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of ByStadium. “Anything that improves an applicant’s chances of being shortlisted is a smart idea.”

Using keywords effectively can optimize a resume for automated screening processes and demonstrate an understanding of industry trends and job requirements. Tailoring a resume with the right keywords can make it easier for recruiters to identify suitable candidates for the position.

Incorporate a professional summary

Including a professional summary at the beginning of a resume gives recruiters a concise overview of an applicant’s skills, experiences, and career objectives. This section acts as a snapshot of the candidate’s professional background, allowing hiring managers to quickly understand their qualifications and the value they can bring to their organization.

Jack Savage, Chief Executive Officer of Everyday Dose, a company that specializes in mushroom coffee, says, “A well-crafted professional summary sets the tone for the rest of the resume. It captures recruiters’ attention and compels them to dig deeper into a profile to learn more about the candidate’s expertise and suitability for the role.”

Also, integrating a professional summary provides applicants with an opportunity to highlight their key achievements and career goals upfront. When done well, crafting a concise and impactful summary that aligns with the job you are applying for makes a strong first impression on potential employers.

Update contact information and online profiles

Ensuring that an applicant’s contact information is up to date on their resume is crucial to allow recruiters to reach out easily during the hiring process. Candidates can include an up-to-date phone number, email address, and professional networking profiles to facilitate seamless communication between themselves and potential employers.

“Updating and optimizing online profiles on platforms like LinkedIn can enhance an applicant’s professional visibility,” highlights Cody Candee, Founder and CEO of Bounce. “They should prioritize making it as easy as possible for recruiters to learn more about their background, skills, and personal brand.”

This practice of maintaining well-maintained online profiles presents applicants as proactive and engaged candidates who value professional transparency. When applicants have an updated online presence and provide easy access to your contact details, they demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and make it convenient for hiring managers to connect with them for potential opportunities.

Proofread carefully for errors

Before submitting a resume, applicants need to meticulously proofread it to ensure that there are no spelling, grammar, or formatting errors that could detract from their professional image. Thoroughly reviewing the document helps candidates present a polished and error-free resume to potential employers.

“A well-proofread resume conveys professionalism and competence. This finishing touch will increase an applicant’s chances of making a positive impression on recruiters and securing opportunities for further consideration,” says Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble, a company known for its washable rugs.

Every hiring manager will say that proofreading your resume meticulously is a critical step in the application process. Even minor errors can impact how recruiters perceive your candidacy.

Seek feedback and revise accordingly

After preparing a resume, it’s a smart idea to gather feedback from trusted colleagues, mentors, or professional contacts. Asking for advice will help candidates gain valuable insights and perspectives on how to enhance their CV even further.

Adam Lasky, Head of Marketing at Teach Me To, a company offering local golf lessons, notes, “Constructive feedback can help candidates identify areas for improvement and tailor their resumes to better align with industry standards and employer expectations. Now, they can ensure that their application presents them in the best possible light, increasing their chances of capturing the attention of recruiters and securing job opportunities.”

Being open to constructive criticism plays a vital role in the resume refinement process. Embracing feedback as a tool for continuous improvement demonstrates a commitment to professional growth while helping candidates reconnect with their network.

Essential tips for crafting a standout profile

This article has provided expert advice on optimizing your resume, including tips like simplifying layout, quantifying achievements, and incorporating keywords.

These tips can help candidates highlight transferable skills, seek feedback for revisions, and update contact information on their resume effectively. Altogether, the strategies outlined above can elevate a resume and boost candidates’ job prospects.