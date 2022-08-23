Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Germany, Canada partner on transatlantic hydrogen trade

The leaders of Canada and Germany signed a green hydrogen deal.
AFP

Published

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Toronto, where the leaders agreed to a hydrogen trade deal that could see Europe lessen its reliance on Russian energy supplies
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Toronto, where the leaders agreed to a hydrogen trade deal that could see Europe lessen its reliance on Russian energy supplies - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Toronto, where the leaders agreed to a hydrogen trade deal that could see Europe lessen its reliance on Russian energy supplies - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

The leaders of Canada and Germany signed a green hydrogen deal on Tuesday, laying a path for a transatlantic supply chain as Europe seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian energy.

“It’s a vote of confidence for Canada as a leader in clean energy,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We cannot as a world continue to rely on authoritarian countries that will weaponize energy policy, as Russia is, that don’t concern themselves with environmental outcomes or labor rights or even human rights,” Trudeau added.

Moscow has slashed its energy exports to Europe in response to punishing Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, forcing countries to scramble for alternatives.

Scholz said there was a need to discuss “short-term constraints and LNG (liquefied natural gas) but in the long run, the real potential lies in green hydrogen from the wind-rich, thinly populated Atlantic provinces.”

Canada aims to become a major producer and exporter of hydrogen and other related clean technologies to displace climate-warming fossil fuels, with Germany lined up to become a first customer.

In a joint declaration, Trudeau and Scholz outlined plans to “kickstart the hydrogen economy and to create a transatlantic supply chain for hydrogen.”

The plan is to make the first deliveries of Canadian hydrogen to Germany as early as 2025, the statement said.

Canada said it would also export hydrogen to the broader European market — “contributing to European energy security,” as the bloc looks to end its reliance on Russian energy — as well as to Asia.

The two leaders, with a sizeable German business delegation in tow, toured a site in Stephenville, Newfoundland, where US-based World Energy GH2 Inc. is looking to build a hydrogen production facility powered by a 164-turbine, one-gigawatt wind farm on the Port au Port Peninsula.

The former pulp mill boasts substantial wind resources, access to the power distribution grid and a port that can ship product to Europe.

The project is one of a dozen under consideration by the Newfoundland government since it lifted a moratorium on new wind farms, and in July issued a call for proposals to put turbines on government lands.

With an estimated $10 billion price tag, it would be the largest single investment ever made in Canada’s Atlantic region.

In this article:Canada, Energy, Germany, Trade
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks

Business

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India.

20 hours ago
Elon Musk and Twitter have been serving a relentless stream of subpoenas as they seek evidence to back their sides in an October court battle over the Tesla chief's effort to walk away from the $44 billion buyout deal. Elon Musk and Twitter have been serving a relentless stream of subpoenas as they seek evidence to back their sides in an October court battle over the Tesla chief's effort to walk away from the $44 billion buyout deal.

Social Media

Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk has served former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out of buying...

19 hours ago
Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport

Business

Russian tourists’ luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport

Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport.

19 hours ago

Business

Asian markets track Wall St plunge on growing rate fears

the US is not the only economy under pressure, with governments and banks around the world facing an uphill battle against inflation.

19 hours ago