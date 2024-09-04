Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

German car sales plunge in August as EV slump worsens

AFP

Published

The end of government incentives has hurt sales of EVs in Germany
The end of government incentives has hurt sales of EVs in Germany - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS
The end of government incentives has hurt sales of EVs in Germany - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS

Sales of new cars plummeted in Germany in August, official data showed Wednesday, dragged down by a record fall in demand for electric vehicles in Europe’s biggest auto market.

A total of 197,322 new cars were registered in Germany last month, the KBA federal transport authority said, a 27.8-percent drop on a year earlier.

The fall was led by a “historic decline” in sales of in battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs), the VDIK car importers’ federation said, which plunged by 68.8 percent to just over 27,000 units.

The electric slump was partly down to a comparison effect with August 2023, when drivers rushed to buy EVs before certain government subsidies ran out. 

But German EV sales have been on a downward path all year in the wake of the phaseout of purchase incentives, adding to the headwinds for carmakers as they face stricter climate targets in coming years and stiffer competition from abroad.

Electric mobility “has gone into reverse gear in Germany,” said EY analyst Constantin Gall, adding that he saw little improvement ahead.

“Customers currently prefer combustion engines — if they decide to buy a new car at all,” he said, predicting that EV sales this year would be “significantly” lower than in 2022 and 2023.

The weakening EV demand has fuelled concerns about the wider car industry, with auto giant Volkswagen making the shock announcement this week that it was considering closing plants in Germany for the first time.

Volkswagen’s Audi subsidiary in July already announced the possible closure of its Brussels plant for making electric vehicles.

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil on Wednesday pledged new government incentives to purchase EVs.

In this article:Automobile, Economy, Germany, indicator
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Valentina Ferrer Valentina Ferrer

Life

Meet Valentina Ferrer: Model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

14 hours ago
The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel

Business

What are financial services missing when it comes to digital skills?

Given this context, it's no surprise that businesses are increasingly turning to retraining their current employees

14 hours ago
Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war

World

UK walks tightrope with hardened stance on Israel

The backlash to Britain's suspension of some arms exports to Israel shows the fine line the Labour government has to tread.

19 hours ago
A scene from 'Abigail' A scene from 'Abigail'

Entertainment

Review: These releases find the heart of their genre

These releases include a few well-executed horror movies; an adrenaline-fuelled comedy; a moving biopic; and more

21 hours ago