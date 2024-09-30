Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

German antitrust watchdog steps up monitoring of Microsoft

AFP

Published

Microsoft joins Apple, Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, and Meta in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by the German Competition Act
Microsoft joins Apple, Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, and Meta in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by the German Competition Act - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Microsoft joins Apple, Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, and Meta in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by the German Competition Act - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

Germany’s anti-cartel watchdog said Monday it had placed US tech giant Microsoft under closer surveillance for any possible abuse of its market position.

The Federal Cartel Office said it had determined Microsoft was “of paramount significance for competition across markets”, a move that would allow the watchdog to take action and prohibit “anti-competitive practices”.

Microsoft joins Apple, Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, and Meta in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by the German Competition Act, which came into force in 2021.

The act allows the watchdog, known in German as the Bundeskartellamt, to intervene earlier, particularly against the world’s tech giants.

“Microsoft’s many products are omnipresent in companies, authorities and private households and have become indispensable,” Bundeskartellamt president Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The company has had a dominant position with its Windows operating system “for many years now”, he said, and has established a very strong presence for its Office products and other software.

Microsoft has also significantly grown its Azure cloud platform and is increasingly using artificial intelligence, including through its Copilot AI assistant and partnerships such as the tie-up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

“Today Microsoft’s ecosystem is stronger and more closely interconnected than ever before,” Mundt said.

Microsoft’s financial strength and wide reach have also allowed it to quickly build up strong positions in new markets, the statement added, citing video and messaging app Teams, the Xbox gaming console and professional networking platform LinkedIn as examples.

The watchdog stressed that its latest decision “applies to Microsoft as a whole, not only to individual services or products”.

In a response, Microsoft said it recognised its “responsibility to support a healthy competitive environment”.

“We will strive to be proactive, collaborative and responsible in working with the Bundeskartellamt,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Big tech companies have been facing increasing scrutiny around the globe in recent years over their dominant positions as well as their tax practices.

The European Commission has already opened an investigation into Microsoft’s Teams video and messaging app.

Microsoft tried to assuage the EU’s concerns by untying Teams in Europe before expanding the policy to around the world in April. 

But in June, the commission indicated that the changes were not enough, saying Microsoft violated EU anti-trust rules by bundling Teams with its popular Office suite.

In this article:Antitrust, Germany, Microsoft, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station has dominated the central England landscape for nearly 60 years The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station has dominated the central England landscape for nearly 60 years

Business

Britain’s last coal-fired power station closes

The UK's last coal-fired power station will officially close its doors.

12 hours ago
Benson Boone Benson Boone

Entertainment

Review: Benson Boone kicks off the Global Citizen Festival in New York City

On September 28, 2024, pop star Benson Boone performed at the Global Citizen Festival, which was held in NYC's Central Park on the Great Lawn.

15 hours ago
Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Life

New federal rules set to make mental health care more accessible

Many have found the process of identifying and paying for mental health treatment more taxing than with any other health care need.

14 hours ago
The storm left a swathe of damage across at least five US states The storm left a swathe of damage across at least five US states

World

Flooded roads, power outages in US hamper storm rescue efforts

The storm left a swathe of damage across at least five US states - Copyright AFP John FalchettoRescuers battled on Sunday to reach people...

13 hours ago