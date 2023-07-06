GeoLinks’ imminent nationwide expansion further solidified By JLC Infrastructure investment

Photo by Troy Squillaci: https://www.pexels.com/photo/silhouette-photo-of-transmission-tower-on-hill-2525871/

Camarillo, Calif., [July 6, 2023] – GeoLinks, a leading enterprise-level telecommunications company headquartered in California, has secured a minority investment from JLC Infrastructure–, a joint venture co-founded by Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Jim Reynolds Jr., with $1.5 billion assets under management. This investment opens pathways to nationwide expansion–as GeoLinks accelerates its efforts to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to unconnected communities across the United States.

High-speed, affordable, and reliable broadband is essential to modern life, yet many urban and rural American communities remain lost in the digital divide. GeoLinks, with their award winning ClearFiber™ technology and the largest gigabit capable fixed wireless spectrum footprint in the U.S., is in a unique position to help close this gap.

“We are honored to join the JLC portfolio of investments alongside some of the nation’s most significant infrastructure partners and projects,” said GeoLinks’ Co-Founder and CEO Skyler Ditchfield. “We look forward to leveraging the expertise and resources of JLC Infrastructure and its outstanding team to strengthen our position as a key player in the telecommunications industry and improve broadband accessibility for all.”

As the largest Nationwide holder of Fixed Wireless Licensed Spectrum in 29/31 GHz band, with over 84 Billion+ Pops/Mhz, GeoLinks along with JLC’s investment will open up new avenues for growth and development, enhancing GeoLinks’ ability to service customers nationwide and compete in many nationwide projects. The process for courting these projects is as political as it is technical, making JLC’s relationships across various state, federal, and financial circles a major asset for securing awards.

JLC’s financial backing–aligned with that of GeoLinks’ first independent investor, Rock Mountain Capital–will help GeoLinks build upon their significant spectrum footprint, delivering broadband to urban and rural communities, businesses, and government institutions beyond their current footprint in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

“Over the last twelve years, GeoLinks has assembled a unique combination of assets enabling it to effectively address critical communications needs,” said Marlon Smith, Managing Director of JLC Infrastructure. “JLC is excited to partner with the GeoLinks team and looks forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and mission of delivering high quality broadband service to customers in underserved markets across the U.S.”

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to GeoLinks.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a leading enterprise-level telecommunications company that continues to change perceptions and disrupt their industry. A big enough operator to be trusted with integral projects, while nimble enough to care, the California-headquartered company continues its work to close the digital divide, continuously winning accolades and awards for its technology, service, and growth potential. Most disruptive is it’s ClearFiber™ technology which, in unison with its unrivaled fixed wireless spectrum footprint, delivers enterprise-grade dedicated internet access to rural, suburban, and urban communities, businesses, and municipalities across the country.

About JLC Infrastructure

JLC Infrastructure is an investor and asset management firm focused on the transportation, communications, energy, utilities and social infrastructure sectors in North America. The firm was formed in 2015 by Loop Capital and Magic Johnson Enterprises and has $1.5 billion of Assets Under Management as of March 31, 2023.

