Generative AI is set to be transformative for business

How will generative AI will redefine the boardroom and be utilised to help to drive revenue growth? To help to answer these questions, Digital Journal heard from Andy Byrne, CEO at Clari (an AI-powered revenue platform). Byrne has helped transform how global leaders like Zoom and Workday achieve substantial revenue growth.

Generative AI Will Redefine the Boardroom

In 2025, generative AI will reshape business strategy. Today, Byrne explains, 99 percent of enterprises are integrating AI into their revenue processes.

Following this, the next leap is transformative. Picture AI models delivering real-time recommendations to navigate complex markets, optimize revenue flows, or counter economic headwinds.

Boardrooms will evolve from static reports to interactive, AI-powered solutions that simulate future scenarios with unmatched precision. Decisions will no longer rely on hindsight — they’ll be driven by AI’s ability to chart the smartest, most strategic paths forward.

The Age of Autonomous Business: How AI Will Drive Revenue Growth

According to Byrne: “AI will evolve from an assistive tool to the operational backbone of business growth. Enterprises will deploy autonomous systems that dynamically manage decisions, optimize workflows, and eliminate inefficiencies. Entire industries will adopt “self-driving” revenue systems that predict outcomes and take action, enabling leaders to focus on strategy instead of execution.”

From Growth at All Costs to Precision Growth

The era of growth at all costs is over, observes Byrne. He finds: “In 2025, successful companies will adopt precision growth strategies, aligning every function — sales, marketing, finance, customer success — around shared metrics and goals. Companies that achieve this will not only grow predictably but will redefine operational efficiency as a competitive advantage, earning outsized investor confidence.”

Revenue Data Will Become the Most Valuable Enterprise Asset

In 2025, revenue data will become the ultimate enterprise asset. Byrne’s view is: “The ability to aggregate, analyse, and act on internal and external data streams will define market leaders. In an era where insight drives action, companies that fail to harness the potential of their data — whether through advanced analytics or AI — will be left behind. Harnessing revenue data to fuel go-to-market strategy and execution will be the decisive edge for the next generation of disruptors.”