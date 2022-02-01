Connect with us

General Motors reports lower Q4 profits, sees solid 2022

General Motors saw lower fourth-quarter profits as the semiconductor crunch hit vehicle sales, but the company still scored record annual earnings.

Published

General Motors reported record 2021 profits despite the semiconductor crunch that dented fourth-quarter results
General Motors saw lower fourth-quarter profits as the semiconductor crunch hit vehicle sales, but the company still scored record annual earnings, according to results released Tuesday.

The big US automaker earned a profit of $1.7 billion for the quarter ending December 31, down 38.7 percent from the final three months of 2020 as revenues dropped 10.5 percent to $33.6 billion.

But for the full year, GM reported a record $10 billion in profits and projected 2022 earnings of between $9.4 billion and $10.8 billion.

The semiconductor crunch intermittently curtailed production at several GM factories throughout 2021, resulting in lower inventories. But the silver lining in that dynamic has been higher retail prices that have boosted profits.

In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Mary Barra pointed to an “improving outlook” for chips, adding, “We expect our 2022 results will remain strong.”

Barra also cited recent progress on GM’s autonomous technology and its build-out of electric vehicle capacity, saying “We are expanding the scale, scope and profitability of our business.”

Shares dipped 0.3 percent to $53.90 in after-hours trading.

