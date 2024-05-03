Connect with us

Gen Z and Millennials find meetings unproductive compared to instant messaging

Modern technology methods have enabled younger professionals to achieve more efficient outcomes.
Workers in a business hub. Image by Tim Sandle.
The world of work continues to evolve and the younger generation are less keen to sit in meetings compared with communicating using instant messaging or email. A survey reveals that 59 percent more Gen Z and Millennial workers believe that instant messaging or email instead of calls or meetings is the best way to “get things done.”

The research comes from a study undertaken by global recruitment agency Robert Walters. This suggests modern technology methods have enabled younger professionals to achieve more efficient outcomes. As a consequence,  just 11 percent of this cohort believe that calls and meetings are worthwhile.

In contrast, the survey finds that 49 percent of Gen X and Baby Boomers (aged 44-78) believe that less calls and meetings will have a negative impact on business relationships. Such findings exemplify the challenges of a multigenerational workforce.

This is in the context of the different generations, as commonly categorised by marketers:

GenerationsBornCurrent Ages
Gen Z1997 – 201212 – 27
Millennials1981 – 199628 – 43
Gen X1965 – 198044 – 59
Boomers II (a/k/a Generation Jones)1955 – 196460 – 69
Boomers I1946 – 195470 – 78

Commenting on these findings, Martin Fox, Managing Director of Robert Walters Canada, says: “Younger professionals are embracing the digital age and the positive impact it can have on productivity and time management.”

Fox continues: “While the efficiency and convenience of digital communication cannot be denied, we must recognize the downsides. Face-to-face interactions allow for meaningful connections and provide an opportunity for non-verbal communication cues, building trust and rapport with clients and colleagues.”

Citing an example, Fox raises: “The subtleties of body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice contribute to a deeper understanding and connection that often cannot be fully conveyed through text or even video chats.”

The study also highlights the shift in attitudes towards traditional business practices. The old-school concept of a “long lunch” with a prospective client is perceived as outdated by some younger professionals, with almost half (46 percent) saying that they are “hit and miss”.

Here Fox observes: “Younger generations are less inclined to spend hours in a restaurant or cafe when they can have a quick discussion online. This change has the potential to reshape business models, as companies need to adapt to meet the needs and preferences of this tech-savvy demographic. Nevertheless, it’s crucial for employees to recognize the great value in in-person face time; it remains a crucial aspect of professional relationship-building.”

Such findings indicates that organizations should implement various communication methods to accommodate different preferences.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

