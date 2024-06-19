Gearing up for the Euros: England’s star XI and the cars they drive

The 2024 European Championships is underway, and with England football team boss Gareth Southgate and his team have their eyes firmly set on the prize: 14 July’s final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. England are currently second-favourites for the title.
As much of the media is full of all things soccer, Digital Journal looks at things slightly differently – combining sport and automotive technology. This is by looking at some new findings relating to the leading England team players and the cars they like to drive.
Whether it’s the timeless class of Harry Kane’s Bentley Continental or the sporty style of Kyle Walker’s Lamborghini Huracan, England’s top footballers are some real ‘petrol (or gasoline) heads’.
The information has been sent by Anglo Scottish, a provider of vehicle finance. Taking a look into this reveals the starting eleven England players and the cars they drive.
GK: Jordan Pickford – Lamborghini Urus
Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was the hero for England at World Cup 2018, and is something of a veteran in this year’s lineup. Pickford is the owner of a blacked-out Lamborghini Urus, the Italian carmaker’s first modern venture into the world of SUVs.
RB: Kyle Walker – Lamborghini Huracan
Kyle Walker’s collection of cars is second is pretty large. The player’s garage is home to a stunning Lamborghini Huracan, as well as a Bentley Bentayga.
RCB: John Stones – Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Manchester City’s John Stones owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the most prestigious cars in the squad.
LCB: Harry Maguire: Range Rover Sport
Harry Maguire’s motor of choice – a Range Rover Sport – mirrors his performances in an England shirt: largely dependable and seemingly no-nonsense.
LB: Luke Shaw – Lamborghini Urus
Luke Shaw is a high-profile Urus owner, famously racking up a number of parking fines with it.
CDM: Declan Rice – Range Rover Sport
One of the signings of the season, Declan Rice has played a vital part in helping Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team push Manchester City to the final day. His car of choice is the Range Rover Sport.
CM: Jude Bellingham – BMW XM
The all-electric BMW XM is the car of choice for Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who was gifted the car as a result of his club’s partnership with the German carmaker.
CAM: Phil Foden – Toyota Vellfire
As well as a Mercedes S-Class and AMG GLE 53 SUV, Phil Foden’s car collection contains a Toyota Vellfire, a full-size six-seater van suitable for the whole family.
LW: Anthony Gordon – Mercedes G63 AMG
Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is the owner of a Mercedes G63 AMG – aka the G-Wagon – which almost landed him in trouble earlier this season with a driving ban.
ST: Harry Kane – Bentley Continental GT
Though he’s left British shores to ply his trade at German giants Bayern Munich, Harry Kane’s car collection shows off a penchant for British design. Alongside a classic range Rover and Jaguar F-Pace, Kane’s collection is home to a Bentley Continental GT, worth £212,000.
RW: Bukayo Saka – Mercedes G63 AMG
Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka is another footballer who favours the chunky Mercedes G-Class.
It remains to be seen whether the England team can drive home their talents to win the title.