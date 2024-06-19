Gearing up for the Euros: England’s star XI and the cars they drive

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono

The 2024 European Championships is underway, and with England football team boss Gareth Southgate and his team have their eyes firmly set on the prize: 14 July’s final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. England are currently second-favourites for the title.

As much of the media is full of all things soccer, Digital Journal looks at things slightly differently – combining sport and automotive technology. This is by looking at some new findings relating to the leading England team players and the cars they like to drive.

Whether it’s the timeless class of Harry Kane’s Bentley Continental or the sporty style of Kyle Walker’s Lamborghini Huracan, England’s top footballers are some real ‘petrol (or gasoline) heads’.

The information has been sent by Anglo Scottish, a provider of vehicle finance. Taking a look into this reveals the starting eleven England players and the cars they drive.

GK: Jordan Pickford – Lamborghini Urus

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was the hero for England at World Cup 2018, and is something of a veteran in this year’s lineup. Pickford is the owner of a blacked-out Lamborghini Urus, the Italian carmaker’s first modern venture into the world of SUVs.

The sector records a turnover of 16 billion euros a year, with Bugatti, Ferrari and Lamborghini all posting record results in 2021. — © AFP

RB: Kyle Walker – Lamborghini Huracan

Kyle Walker’s collection of cars is second is pretty large. The player’s garage is home to a stunning Lamborghini Huracan, as well as a Bentley Bentayga.

RCB: John Stones – Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Manchester City’s John Stones owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the most prestigious cars in the squad.

Rolls-Royce sold a record 6,021 cars last year while orders for Spectre, its first all-electric vehicle launching later in 2023, beat expectations – Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE

LCB: Harry Maguire: Range Rover Sport

Harry Maguire’s motor of choice – a Range Rover Sport – mirrors his performances in an England shirt: largely dependable and seemingly no-nonsense.

Tata Motors’ British subsidiary: Jaguar and Land Rover. – © AFP/File Ben STANSALL

LB: Luke Shaw – Lamborghini Urus

Luke Shaw is a high-profile Urus owner, famously racking up a number of parking fines with it.

CDM: Declan Rice – Range Rover Sport

One of the signings of the season, Declan Rice has played a vital part in helping Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team push Manchester City to the final day. His car of choice is the Range Rover Sport.

BMW said its i Vision Dee software could project movies on a windshield while an electric car is recharging. — © AFP

CM: Jude Bellingham – BMW XM

The all-electric BMW XM is the car of choice for Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who was gifted the car as a result of his club’s partnership with the German carmaker.

CAM: Phil Foden – Toyota Vellfire

As well as a Mercedes S-Class and AMG GLE 53 SUV, Phil Foden’s car collection contains a Toyota Vellfire, a full-size six-seater van suitable for the whole family.

Toyota retained its top-selling crown for the third year in a row in 2022 – Copyright AFP KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

LW: Anthony Gordon – Mercedes G63 AMG

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is the owner of a Mercedes G63 AMG – aka the G-Wagon – which almost landed him in trouble earlier this season with a driving ban.

The Bentley State Limousines are official state cars manufactured by Bentley as a gift for the late Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Image by S. Foskett – CC BY-SA 3.0

ST: Harry Kane – Bentley Continental GT

Though he’s left British shores to ply his trade at German giants Bayern Munich, Harry Kane’s car collection shows off a penchant for British design. Alongside a classic range Rover and Jaguar F-Pace, Kane’s collection is home to a Bentley Continental GT, worth £212,000.

Sales of top-end Mercedes dropped by 11 percent in the third quarter, while sales of fully electric vehicles jumped 66 percent – Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Michael HEIMAN

RW: Bukayo Saka – Mercedes G63 AMG

Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka is another footballer who favours the chunky Mercedes G-Class.

It remains to be seen whether the England team can drive home their talents to win the title.