Gaming crypto to explode again in 2022? Dencentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Pac-man Frog (PAC)

As technology has advanced over time, it has cleared the way for a plethora of new career paths. It has enabled people to pursue careers that would not have been thought possible a decade ago. Today, you could make a lot of money by playing online games like Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Pac-man Frog (PAC).

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is a system in which token-based transactions such as lending and borrowing are carried out on blockchains, which are decentralised digital ledgers.

GameFi is a term that refers to decentralised applications (dApps) with monetary incentives. Tokens are frequently given as rewards for performing game-related tasks. As a result, all gamers’ dreams have come true.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a Crypto-game that has made a name for itself in the Crypto sector. This is an Ethereum coin that can be used to buy virtual land plots as well as in-game goods and services in Decentraland.

Furthermore, MANA manufactures NFTs and was designed to be a network administered by its users via the Decentraland Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO). As a result, players will have an enthralling online experience. According to some projections, the price of MANA could climb to $5.8 by December 2022.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is another well-known Crypto-game. It is a blockchain-based trade and war game in which players can acquire, breed, battle, and trade token-based animals known as Axies.

Each Axie is a non-fungible token (NFT) with distinct traits and strengths that can be used in three-on-three combat. The winning team gains experience points, which can be utilised to boost an Axie’s stats or strengthen their body parts.

Axies can be crossed to create new and unique offspring that can be used or sold on the Axie market as a whole. This game has done exceptionally well thus far, and its native token, AXS, grew from $5 to $164 during the previous year.

Pac-man Frog (PAC)

Last but not least, Pac-man Frog (PAC) is an emerging star in the Metaverse sector that is expected to explode massively in the coming months. The company behind this cryptocurrency believes that it will transform the Crypto landscape.

Pac-man Frog (PAC) is a GameFi coin that will be structured as a DAO and will be developed on the Solana (SOL) network. Through a specialised “incubator” and gaming platform, innovators will be able to access finance and a community-building area within its platform, with the goal of shaping the future of blockchain gaming and NFTs.

Furthermore, PAC intends to improve liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem by developing an NFT aggregator and exchange that will connect different blockchains to form a multi-chain ecosystem.

Finally, another project being built within the Pac-man Frog ecosystem is the ‘Pac-man Frog Academy,’ which aims to educate users about blockchain technology on a global scale.

The Pac-man Frog presale is now open, and PAC is up over 50% in the 2 weeks since. So, what are you waiting for, gamers? This is your chance to capitalise on your hobby by playing for money!

