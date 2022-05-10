Gamefi Royalty: Mushe Token (XMU), the Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS)

Image courtes Mushe token

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Mushe token

As cryptocurrencies continue to become a global phenomenon, industries around the world are finding more ways to incorporate this frankly innovative technology into their core products and services. With the advancement of PC and mobile games, the gaming industry’s interest in cryptocurrencies has increased significantly. GameFi is now mystifying the traditional gaming market, allowing players to make money while playing, and there is no doubt that it will reward time and effort. Online games have become a hotbed of exciting innovation in this area. Developers are inventing new ways to buy and trade in-game products, unlock characters, etc. using cryptocurrencies.

Essentially, GameFi is a video game that runs on a crypto network and includes a fully or partially distributed ledger architecture that provides players with verifiable ownership of the virtual products contained in the game. Therefore, players can exchange cryptocurrencies for real money and vice versa.

GameFi sector cryptocurrencies like The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS) disrupted the crypto market recently. Both ranked amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world. It is quite evident that the GameFi sector will surely rule the crypto market soon. Mushe token (XMU) is another GameFi sector cryptocurrency that will be launching soon. The platform’s problem-solving attributes give it an edge over other ordinary GameFi cryptocurrencies; many crypto experts consider it to be the next big thing in the GameFi sector.

Mushe Token (XMU)

It is a decentralised token that facilitates peer-to-peer interaction, rewards, and governance. It plays a key role in our ecosystem and provides our exchanges with liquidity and a harmonious user experience. Its mission is to facilitate the adoption of blockchain by making digital assets accessible to the public, and to impact society by educating the public about digital currencies and financial management. Mushe Token (XMU) is currently built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and is interoperable with Stellar’s (XLM) Open Network, a proven blockchain known for its low transaction costs. The Stellar (XLM) network consists of financial institutions, money service providers, or fintech companies that provide valuable on-ramp services. MusheVerse participates in the fastest growing ecosystem of NFTs, P2E games, and more.

The platform aims to solve major issues facing GameFi sector users. One of the most widely occurring problems in this sector is complex adoption; the users face multiple barriers due to the complexity of infrastructure, security, products, and pricing. In order to adequately address such issues, Mushe token (XMU) has the following three features:

1. Ubiquitous Access

Mushe token (XMU) is designed to deliver and leverage advances in payment solution technology to drive core revenue streams through transactional and financial services solutions. It includes a simple, easy-to-use, globally accessible mobile application, which will reduce infrastructure complexities. Seamless integration of the platform gives users easy and frictionless access to a complete currency wallet for financial management.

2. Ease of Adoption

The platform is simple and easy to use for new users and provides a low-cost alternative for veteran traders looking to take advantage of the Stellar (XLM) network. Tokens leverage the power of Stellar’s open network and XLM to provide transaction liquidity inside and outside the ecosystem by keeping user transaction fees low.

3. Greater Reward

The diversity of the Mushe token not only rewards direct consumer loyalty but also combines demand through network interconnections to support ethical initiatives and actions. Business users can complement their marketing campaigns with the Mushe Token Rewards Program to increase traffic to the company. Another advantage of using the Mushe token to trade between merchants and consumers is that you can save on fees normally charged through foreign exchange rates in international transactions.

