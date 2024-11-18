Connect with us

Future generations may lose jobs due to their typing speed

As typing becomes less common amongst Gen Z device users, and schools fail to bridge the gap with typing classes, recruiters warn that young workers could enter the market under skilled.

Part of the reason typing skills have dropped is due to the high reliance by younger people on mobile devices. Trends suggest that Gen Z smartphone use rises 82 percent while other devices are used less. This compares to 72 percent for Generation Y/Millenials, 66 percent for Generation X, and 43 percent for Boomers.

This means less time spent on other devices, like laptops and desktops. One skill that is a particular risk to this trend is typing.

Commenting on this trend for Digital Journal is John Michaloudis, a technology expert who runs the online training platform MyExcelOnline: “Typing skills are becoming much rarer amongst Gen Z device users, and this is simply because they spend a lot more of their time using digital keyboards than real ones. A big part of this is down to the death of typing classes in schools, as well.”

“Typing may not be considered a high-level skill and, what’s more, it’s something that others, such as millennials, learned naturally as they got acclimated to digital technology,” adds Michaloudis. “However, that’s no longer the case as much. So, if you don’t have formal training, and you don’t have people learning independently, it’s natural these skills will fade away.”

This does not mean that typing is any less vital in the workplace. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, traditional keyboarding was required for 63.3 percent of all workers. In 2019.

For those seeking to improve their typing skills, they can:

Practice with Online Tools: Utilize platforms like TypingClub or Keybr to practice typing through engaging exercises and track progress.

Touch Typing Programs: Enroll in touch typing courses designed to increase speed and accuracy by teaching typing without looking at the keyboard.

Use Online Typing Games: Websites like “TypeRacer” offer fun ways to enhance accuracy and speed.

Daily Practice: Dedicate a specific amount of time each day to type consistently, focusing on both speed and reducing errors.

Set Achievable Goals: Break down typing improvement into manageable targets, such as increasing words per minute (WPM) by 5 every month. This provides motivation and a clear path to improvement.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

