Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Fujitsu says morally obliged to compensate wronged UK postmasters

AFP

Published

Fujitsu's European head said the firm was morally obliged to help compensate wrongly convicted Post Office workers
Fujitsu's European head said the firm was morally obliged to help compensate wrongly convicted Post Office workers - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File WIN MCNAMEE
Fujitsu's European head said the firm was morally obliged to help compensate wrongly convicted Post Office workers - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File WIN MCNAMEE

Fujitsu has a moral obligation to help compensate UK postmasters wrongly convicted because of a bug in its accounting software, its European director said on Tuesday.

Paul Patterson apologised to those affected by the glitches in its Horizon system that saw some 700 local post office managers accused of theft and false accounting between 1999 and 2005.

Some were jailed, others went bankrupt and lost their homes or their health, while four people took their own lives and dozens since exonerated died without seeing their names cleared.

“Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice,” Patterson, who joined the company in 2019, told lawmakers probing the scandal, which has been called the UK’s biggest miscarriage of justice.

“We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system and we did help the post office in their prosecutions of the subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry.”

The long-running saga has hit headlines since the broadcast of a television drama about the subpostmasters’ ordeal, generating a wave of sympathy and outrage.

Patterson told a parliamentary committee that Fujitsu, which assisted the Post Office in prosecutions using flawed data from the software, had a moral obligation to redress the “travesty”.

“I am personally appalled by the evidence that I have seen and what I saw on the television drama,” he said.

“We have a moral obligation,” he said. “We also expect to sit down with government to determine our contribution to that redress.”

Fujitsu — which has headquarters in Tokyo — is one of the world’s largest IT services providers, with annual revenues of around $27 billion.

It provides IT services to multiple UK government departments including the interior, foreign, and environment ministries. 

The UK government has warned Fujitsu that it will be “held to account” if a public enquiry finds it guilty of wrongdoing, and has set aside £1 billion in compensation for thousands affected in the case.

Some MPs want billions of dollars of government contracts with Fujitsu to be re-examined in the light of the scandal.

But Post Office’s chief executive Nick Read told the lawmakers the scandal was “an extremely complex situation”. 

He said he wanted the inquiry to be given “every opportunity” to understand “what exactly happened, who was accountable” and what to do next.

In this article:Britain, Computers, Fujitsu, Japan, Justice, Politics, PostOffice, Software
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian stocks mixed after US inflation data, oil flat

Asian markets were mixed Monday as traders weighed US inflation data that revived hopes for an early interest rate cut.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI vs Democracy — The Zeitgeist of the early 21st century.

Can corporate or political culture be trusted with AI? There is no reason to believe they can.

23 hours ago
Japan's finance ministry has intervened to prop up the value of the yen Japan's finance ministry has intervened to prop up the value of the yen

Business

Q&A: How technology modernization is impacting the community banking space

By understanding a bank’s current state, we are able to highlight industry trends for them and demonstrate how a solution we’ve invested in might...

18 hours ago
China and Ukraine will dominate the agenda on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos China and Ukraine will dominate the agenda on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos

World

China bids to woo back global elites at Davos forum

China will put on a show of force Tuesday with a large delegation represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang at Davos.

12 hours ago