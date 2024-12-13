From the Netherlands to New York: A journey of passion and persistence

Photo courtesy of Liora Kats

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own

Liora Kats, who was born to a Dutch father and a Ukrainian mother, grew up in a multicultural environment in the Netherlands. Attending an international high school broadened her perspective and developed a greater curiosity about the globe. This global vision eventually pushed her to leave her own nation to pursue new opportunities. After finishing school in the Netherlands and traveling extensively across 36 countries and five continents, Liora arrived in New York City. In 2022, she joined the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute’s two-year conservatory program.

A childhood of diverse pursuits and early success

Acting was not always Liora’s primary priority. From an early age, she experimented with a variety of disciplines, including competitive Latin dancing, Krav Maga, cooking, and baking. At the age of 12, Latin dance led to her first feature film job, and in high school, a theater instructor pushed her to audition for Nickelodeon, which launched her acting career. Liora’s various interests and abilities, along with her early experience in front of the camera, paved the way for a career in acting. These early accomplishments, such as her appearance on Nickelodeon and being recognized as a previous Latin dance vice champion of the Netherlands, indicate her adaptability and will to excel.

Overcoming challenges and embracing change

Liora’s path has not been without hurdles. Growing up, she struggled with mental health concerns and feelings of loneliness, trying to fit in with her friends. She achieved financial independence early on, working in a variety of occupations, including ticket sales at an amusement park (where she smashed sales records) and hospitality. Despite the difficulties, Liora discovered resilience by accepting change and developing a positive attitude about life. She characterizes her tenacity with optimism, stating that “after the rain comes the sunshine.” Liora’s ability to overcome these difficulties demonstrates her persistence and optimism for a better future.

A flourishing career rooted in global experiences

Liora’s experiences living in several countries and traveling widely have influenced her acting approach, giving her a diverse range of cultural viewpoints. Each region has inspired her creative approach, allowing her to represent a wide range of personalities with realism and depth. She now resides in New York and recently finished filming a comedy-horror flick with Troma Entertainment. She will soon be on stage in NYC as Vanessa in Significant Other. Liora’s international experience and passion for her work make her an intriguing artist to follow.



Looking forward: aspirations for a meaningful career

With her sights set on a future in the United States, Liora Kats aims to play more diverse and challenging characters who provide fresh insights into life and the human condition. She aspires to work globally, where she can apply her multilingual skills. In addition, she hopes to one day create her own projects and tales with the goal of inspiring people and bringing significant storytelling to life. Liora’s ultimate objective is to grow as an artist while utilizing her platform to advocate for those who cannot.