Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

From recession to inflation, how the US Fed has dealt with crises

Published

From asset purchases to interest rates, the Federal Reserve has long played a pivotal role when the US economy faces a crisis
From asset purchases to interest rates, the Federal Reserve has long played a pivotal role when the US economy faces a crisis - Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds
From asset purchases to interest rates, the Federal Reserve has long played a pivotal role when the US economy faces a crisis - Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds

The US Federal Reserve has strongly signaled it will raise interest rates by half a percentage point this week to rein in soaring inflation, and likely continue hiking throughout this year.

The Fed has long played a decisive role when the world’s largest economy faces tough times. Here are some of its major actions since the 2008 global financial crisis:

– The financial crisis and recovery –

November 2008: The Fed began injecting liquidity into financial markets following the collapse of Lehman Brothers investment bank. The central bank launched three such programs before ending asset purchases in June 2014.

December 2008: The central bank cut its lending rate to zero amid the crisis, where it remained until December 2015.

October 2017: The Fed began reducing the holdings on its balance sheet, which had ballooned from less than $900 billion before the crisis to $4.5 trillion.

– Trade war slows growth –

December 2018 to August 2019: Interest rates peaked in the range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

Fall 2019: The Fed cut rates several times to the 1.5-1.75 percent range as the trade war launched by then-president Donald Trump slowed growth. The Republican leader had criticized the bank for its high rates.

– Support during the pandemic –

March 3, 2020: The Fed cut its lending rate by 50 basis points to between one and 1.25 percent.

March 16, 2020: As Covid-19 spread across the country and the economy shut down, the Fed slashed its lending rate by 100 basis points to zero and resumed its asset purchase policy, which eventually reached $120 billion per month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

– Economy recovers, inflation arrives –

November 3, 2021: The Fed announced it will begin slowing the pace of its asset purchases, with a view towards ending them entirely by the following June, which would set the stage for rate hikes to fight inflation.

December 15, 2021: Recognizing that inflation will not be “transitory,” as top officials had believed, the central bank accelerated the end of its asset purchases to March.

March 16, 2022: The central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 to the 0.25-0.50 percent range.

April 6, 2022: The minutes from the Fed’s March policy meeting are released, showing that many participants see one or more 50-basis point rate hikes as necessary if inflation pressure continues.

April 29, 2022: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rises 6.6 percent year-on-year and 0.9 percent month-on-month in March, both faster paces than the month prior.

In this article:Bank, Economy, Rate, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Several hundred people evacuated the village of Ruska Lozova, north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, after it was freed by the Ukrainian army Several hundred people evacuated the village of Ruska Lozova, north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, after it was freed by the Ukrainian army

World

‘Tears of gratitude’: Ukrainian villagers freed from Russian occupation

Some had endured weeks in cellars without electricity, water or being able to replenish food supplies and the fear of the Russian soldiers.

21 hours ago

World

Ukraine seeks to stall relentless Russian onslaught in Donbas

Ukraine's army has little option but to try to stall their larger and better-equipped enemy in the sprawling plains of Donbas.

10 hours ago
Kavala's life sentence sent shockwaves around the world Kavala's life sentence sent shockwaves around the world

World

Turkey’s civil society condemned to silence after Kavala life sentence

Critics accuse Erdogan of amassing great power, trampling on human rights and quashing dissent.

20 hours ago
A building collapsed in Changsha, China's central Hunan province, leaving dozens trapped under its rubble A building collapsed in Changsha, China's central Hunan province, leaving dozens trapped under its rubble

World

Dozens trapped in China building collapse

The building, which housed a hotel, apartments and cinema, caved in on Friday afternoon in Changsha city, Hunan province.

17 hours ago