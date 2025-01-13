From print to platform: TheHomeMag Evolves into THM Media

Photo courtesy of TheHomeMag

For two decades, TheHomeMag built its reputation as a cornerstone of home improvement advertising, delivering visually driven direct mail content that connected homeowners with contractors and service providers. But as the media landscape evolved, the publication faced a challenge: how to maintain relevance in an era increasingly dominated by digital platforms and AI-driven marketing.

The answer, it turns out, wasn’t just adaptation—it was reinvention.

Now operating under the name THM Media, the company is embracing a new identity that reflects its evolution from a regional print magazine to a comprehensive, tech-enabled media company. With operations in 70 markets across 30 states and a team of over 250, THM Media is repositioning itself as a leader in home improvement media, leveraging technology and diversification to expand its reach.

“We’ve grown and evolved into so much more than just a magazine,” said Stephanie Sagorac, Vice President of Marketing at THM Media. “While each of our products—whether print, digital, email, Certification, or AI-driven solutions—stands strong on its own, the collective power of these offerings truly sets us apart. Rebranding as THM Media reflects who we’ve become: a dynamic, multi-faceted media company that seamlessly connects homeowners with the best brands across all aspects of the home.”

Founded in 2002, TheHomeMag thrived on a straightforward model: distribute a visually engaging magazine to millions of households via direct mail, connecting homeowners with vetted local contractors. Over time, however, shifting consumer behaviors and the growing importance of digital platforms prompted the company to reconsider its strategy.

“In a fast-changing media environment, we recognized the need to expand our offerings,” said Tom Bohn, President and COO of THM Media. “TheHomeMag has always been about connecting homeowners with trusted home improvement professionals, and for over two decades, we’ve excelled in that mission. Today, as THM Media, we embrace the full spectrum of opportunities to empower our clients and engage homeowners through innovative solutions like AI technology, digital platforms, and targeted marketing strategies.”

The transition to THM Media reflects a broader ambition. While direct mail remains a core component of the company’s offerings, its portfolio now includes proprietary email campaigns, social media advertising, and AI-powered tools that allow for more personalized marketing. The shift has also enabled the company to diversify its reach into new sectors, notably with the 2023 launch of ThePetMag, a publication focused on pet owners.

ThePetMag marked a significant step in the company’s evolution, signaling a willingness to move beyond traditional home improvement to embrace a broader definition of the home. Designed to connect homeowners with brands that cater to pet care and wellness, ThePetMag has quickly gained traction, leveraging THM Media’s expertise in targeted marketing.

“The launch of ThePetMag reflects this expansion, addressing the unique needs of pet owners and their furry family members,” Bohn noted. “This transformation underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and continuing to deliver unmatched value to both brands and homeowners nationwide.”

The company’s strategy also includes the forthcoming debut of TheLuxeMag, a publication focused on the luxury home market. Together, these three brands—TheHomeMag, ThePetMag, and TheLuxeMag—form a comprehensive ecosystem that speaks to every aspect of modern home life.

“For our launch year, both TheLuxeMag and ThePetMag will be targeted brand extensions and supplements in tandem with TheHomeMag to offer extended content and resources on topics that impact all things home,” Sagorac explained.

Central to THM Media’s rebranding is its adoption of cutting-edge technologies designed to create more personalized connections between brands and homeowners. AI tools now allow the company to optimize advertising campaigns, targeting homeowners with content tailored to their specific needs and interests.

Despite its expansion into digital tools, the company remains committed to its original direct mail model, which continues to deliver strong results. By blending traditional methods with digital innovation, THM Media has created a hybrid approach that appeals to both advertisers and consumers.

“Our model will be solely national advertisers who want access to our large audience across all of our markets and channels,” Bohn said. “Partners have the ability to align with relevant content, target a group of affluent consumers, and collaborate with a trusted distribution model that has been successful with TheHomeMag.”

Operating in a highly competitive market, THM Media’s ability to integrate technology with its legacy strengths positions it uniquely among media companies serving the home improvement industry. Its three-pronged approach—home improvement, pet care, and luxury living—offers a broad yet cohesive vision for modern living.

“This evolution is about broadening our reach while staying true to our mission of connecting homeowners with trusted professionals,” Bohn said.

As THM Media embraces its new identity, the company is betting that its combination of tradition and innovation will keep it ahead of the curve. By addressing every corner of the home, from practical renovations to luxury enhancements and pet care, the company is poised to remain a leader in its field for years to come.

“TheHomeMag may have started as a magazine,” Bohn said, “but as THM Media, we are defining what home improvement media can be.”