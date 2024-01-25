Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

From Japan to the world: how to translate a game

AFP

Published

With the majority of sales for big games now outside Japan, the country's game developers must consider everything from slang words to characters' costumes for a global audience
With the majority of sales for big games now outside Japan, the country's game developers must consider everything from slang words to characters' costumes for a global audience - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
With the majority of sales for big games now outside Japan, the country's game developers must consider everything from slang words to characters' costumes for a global audience - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Mathias CENA

Behind the global success of Japanese video games lies a delicate task: appealing to overseas players whose expectations on issues such as sexism are increasingly influencing the content of major titles.

With the majority of sales for big games now outside Japan, everything from slang words to characters’ costumes must be carefully considered for a global audience.

It is a complex process that has come a long way since the “Wild West” of the 1980s and 90s, one high-profile “localisation” team told AFP.

“There were no rules, no ‘industry standards’, and the quality of localisation could vary greatly from one title to the next,” said the SEGA of America team who worked on “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” — the latest title in the hit “Yakuza” series, releasing on Friday.

Back then, translators faced constraints including too-small text boxes, and sometimes game developers did the job themselves in less-than-perfect English.

It also meant that many games from the era, especially dialogue-heavy ones, never made it out of Japan.

“Thankfully, the industry — and perhaps more importantly consumers — have changed a lot since those days, and we are now able to be more faithful to the cultural and emotional content of Japanese games than ever,” the SEGA team said.

Localisation is now integral to the design process, with international gamers in mind from the start.

One key example is “how Japanese game developers dress their heroines” as the #MeToo movement changes mindsets, said Franck Genty, senior localisation manager at Japanese game giant Bandai Namco.

“We tell them that the cleavage is a bit too exposed, or the skirt is a bit too short,” he told AFP.

“Before, they weren’t very flexible, but they’ve become more proactive on such subjects.”

– ‘Puck Man’ –

The puzzle of game localisation affected the 1980 arcade sensation “Pac-Man”, with the direct translation “Puck Man” deemed too risky because it could be vandalised.

Some top-selling games including Mario, Final Fantasy and Pokemon involve fantasy worlds that are not overtly Japanese, offering some flexibility for their adaptation.

But the task becomes trickier for series such as “Yakuza”, which are set in real-life locations and use slang from Japan’s underworld.

Getting it right is important: around 70 percent of revenue from recent titles in the “Yakuza” series is from overseas.

But in recent years, booming interest in manga comics, anime cartoons and wider Japanese culture has made the job easier.

“People know what ramen is now… we don’t need to say ‘noodles’ any more,” Genty said.

His team at the European headquarters of Bandai Namco has adapted games including the “Tekken” fighting series and the smash-hit role-playing game “Elden Ring” into a dozen languages.

The job is as much a cultural challenge as a linguistic one, said Pierre Froget, localisation project manager at Bandai.

“The player, whichever country they’re from, should understand and feel the same thing as someone playing in the original language,” he said.

– ‘No longer acceptable’ –

A better understanding of Japanese culture among players means adaptations can be more subtle — the “Yakuza” series is now called “Like a Dragon”, closer to the original Japanese.

LGBTQ caricatures and sexist cliches have also been axed.

“Many representations which were normal in Japan in the first ‘Like a Dragon’ games are no longer acceptable today,” Masayoshi Yokoyama, the series’ executive producer, told AFP.

“We ask our teams in the United States and Europe to read the game’s script, and they tell us if they see things that wouldn’t be acceptable in their country,” he said.

Changes often focus on “alcohol, politics or religion”, Froget said, while cultural reference points also differ.

“When there are people dressed in black boots and big leather coats, in Europe that could bring to mind a Nazi uniform,” he said.

With global release dates now the norm, these decisions must be made under tighter deadlines than before.

And despite improved communication between developers and localisation teams, challenges remain — especially when translating a game into languages other than English.

“Efforts have been made to understand the needs of the English-speaking world,” Froget said.

But for German, which has longer sentences and other linguistic quirks, localisation is sometimes “seen as an extra difficulty” by design teams.

Even so, Froget believes in his mission: “To create connections to Japanese culture and help Europeans discover its depth, while respecting both the game and the player.”

In this article:Culture, Games, Japan, Language
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Flares fired by Israel over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024 Flares fired by Israel over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024

World

Israel strikes key Gaza city as public mourns slain soldiers

Flares fired by Israel over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 23, 2024 - Copyright AFP -Mai Yaghi with Ilan Ben...

23 hours ago
Most people on the doomed Flash Airlines flight were French nationals Most people on the doomed Flash Airlines flight were French nationals

World

French trial sought for airline chief over 2004 Egypt crash

Most people on the doomed Flash Airlines flight were French nationals - Copyright AFP B. ALTJINGuillaume DAUDINFrench prosecutors have requested that the former chief...

20 hours ago
A Belgian Malinois dog inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities A Belgian Malinois dog inspects crates during a demonstration on the sidelines of a joint press briefing of the Belgian and Dutch customs authorities

World

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

The EU on Wednesday launches a "European Ports Alliance" to harmonise methods in the fight against drug smuggling.

14 hours ago
The EU has already proposed new rules aimed at keeping the bloc competitive during the transition to clean technology The EU has already proposed new rules aimed at keeping the bloc competitive during the transition to clean technology

Business

EU to ramp up efforts to shield sensitive assets from China

The EU has already proposed new rules aimed at keeping the bloc competitive during the transition to clean technology - Copyright AFP INA FASSBENDERThe...

22 hours ago