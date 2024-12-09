From $85 million deployed to $1.5 billion pledged: The Americas Partnership Investor Network’s impact on Latin America and the Caribbean

Claudia Duran, Regional Managing Director for North America and of Endeavor Miami. Photo courtesy of Claudia Duran

When the Americas Partnership Investor Network launched in July 2024, it set an ambitious goal: to bridge critical investment gaps and unlock economic potential for entrepreneurs across Latin America and the Caribbean. In just four months, this initiative has made substantial strides, connecting a dynamic network of investors, mentors, policymakers, and business leaders committed to driving regional transformation.

This network represents more than just a financial effort—it’s a coalition designed to tackle systemic barriers and provide entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and capital they need to succeed. Its early results are a testament to its strategic focus and collaborative approach.

Forward momentum

Since its inception, the Americas Partnership Investor Network has secured pledges totaling a remarkable $1.5 billion, with over $85 million already deployed to support entrepreneurs throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Its coalition of anchor investors has grown from 18 to include eight additional members as of November 18, further strengthening the network’s reach and impact.

These achievements highlight the momentum behind the initiative, but the network’s leaders remain focused on scaling even greater opportunities.

Reaffirming a commitment to expansion and opportunity

On November 18, the Americas Partnership Investment Network met to reaffirm its commitment to expanding its network and investments to advance economic opportunities for Latin American and Caribbean entrepreneurs. Hosted by Endeavor Miami, the network gathered over 80 investors, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss the partnership’s future and celebrate progress.

The event also featured contributions from notable political figures, including Senator Chris Dodd, Special Presidential Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, and Austin Johnson, Director of Foreign Policy and Latin America Affairs for Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL). Their contributions strengthen regional connections between Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

“Last night’s event was a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of collaboration and innovation,” said the Regional Managing Director for North America and of Endeavor Miami, Claudia Durán. “The Americas Partnership Investor Network is about more than funding—it’s about building bridges between visionary Latin American and Caribbean founders and committed investors to foster inclusive economic growth and create lasting change. Together, we are shaping businesses and the future of an entire region.”

The importance of investing in Latin America and the Caribbean

During the Americas Partnership Investor Network meeting, Claudia Durán moderated a panel discussion on “Why Is Investing in Latin American and Caribbean Founders Important?” Panelists focused on the role of investment in entrepreneurship and where entrepreneurs contribute to advancing climate solutions, job creation, and gender equality. Their conclusion noted that strategic investment in local communities results in global impact and systemic change.

“Our commitment is to bridge investment gaps and empower Latin American and Caribbean entrepreneurs by connecting them with strategic investors, mentors, and resources,” IDB Lab CEO Irene Arias stated. “The Americas Partnership Investor Network is a key driver of this mission.”

“Our government firmly believes that promoting entrepreneurship and fostering robust local and regional ecosystems are key drivers of growth and development for our countries,” Uruguay Innovation Hub Director Sabrina Sauksteliskis elaborated. “Gatherings like this showcase the unwavering commitment of investors to channel capital into the region, fueling innovation and unlocking transformative opportunities for our communities.”

Creating a brighter future through entrepreneurship

Building from the powerful discussions and motivating conclusions of the meeting, the Americas Partnership Investor Network has reaffirmed its mission. By providing entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed, the Americas Partnership Investment Network creates the necessary pathways for promoting entrepreneurship in Latin America and the Caribbean. The network is building a brighter future for the region with effective, scalable investments.