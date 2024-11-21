Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

French YouTuber takes on manga after conquering Everest

AFP

Published

Ines Benazzouz documented his Mount Everest climb in the documentary "Kaizen"
Ines Benazzouz documented his Mount Everest climb in the documentary "Kaizen" - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Ines Benazzouz documented his Mount Everest climb in the documentary "Kaizen" - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Kilian FICHOU

A French influencer fresh off a smash hit film documenting his ascent to Everest’s peak is turning his sights to a new challenge: manga.

Ines Benazzouz, known everywhere as Inoxtag, published his first graphic novel “Instinct” on Thursday, a story about a young man with the power to perceive the aura and intentions of those around him.

The 22-year-old content creator started posting video game footage in his mid-teens, and his livewire energy has catapulted him to superstardom among young French people, with some 20 million subscribers.

But it was the release in mid-September of the film capturing his preparations to climb Mount Everest — despite no prior experience — that brought his fame to new heights, with the documentary garnering more than 38 million views on YouTube.

Now, in collaboration with “Kaizen” director Basile Monnot and cartoonist Charles Compain, Benazzouz said he “dreams” of one day seeing his manga adapted into an animated series.

-‘Influence’-

Benazzouz, a longtime manga fan, decided to take the plunge in February 2023 when he met Compain, a business engineer who dreamed of becoming a manga comic artist.

“A lot of people ask me to work with them,” said Inoxtag. “But when I met Charles, something just clicked.”

The YouTuber hopes to follow in the footsteps of “Radiant,” a French manga that has sold over a million copies and is the only one to be adapted into an animated series in Japan. 

Benazzouz, who swore off social media during his Everest ascent, said he has learned from the criticism he received over his climb — particularly from mountaineers — about environmental issues and over-tourism.

He said that he still gives himself “breaks” from screens and acknowledged his frustration over the “politicisation” he has faced on social media.

“I don’t want to talk about politics”, he told AFP, though he acknowledges his “influence” with young people.

“My only job is to pass on optimism and good values,” Benazzouz said.

In this article:Books, Celebrity, France, Internet, Mountaineering
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Intrapraneur Intrapraneur

Tech & Science

Innovation from within: Why intrapreneurs are essential for success

Leaders set the tone for how innovation is perceived. If there’s no psychological safety to share ideas or take risks, intrapreneurs won’t thrive.

2 hours ago

Tech & Science

India’s vinyl revival finds its groove

A hot PVC puck is placed in a vinyl stamper to make a record. — Image: © AFPAnuj SRIVASMelting plastic pellets into chunky discs...

22 hours ago
Innovation Week Calgary Innovation Week Calgary

Tech & Science

High-paying jobs in Canadian tech, and the rise of pay transparency

Despite layoffs in the tech sector there’s still demand for critical skills as tech employers and non-traditional tech companies vie for the same talent.

22 hours ago
A Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck A Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck

Business

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

US car giant Ford on Wednesday announced 4,000 more job cuts in Europe, mostly in Germany and Britain.

24 hours ago