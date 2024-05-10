Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

French, US drug firms team up for Covid-flu shot

AFP

Published

The Sanofi-Novavax vaccine deal is worth up to $1.2 billion
The Sanofi-Novavax vaccine deal is worth up to $1.2 billion - Copyright AFP/File Eric BARADAT
The Sanofi-Novavax vaccine deal is worth up to $1.2 billion - Copyright AFP/File Eric BARADAT

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and struggling US rival Novavax announced Friday an alliance to sell a Covid vaccine and develop another that combines with a flu shot.

Under a licensing deal worth up to $1.2 billion, the companies will co-commercialise Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, except in some countries including India, Japan and South Korea, where the US firm already has partnership agreements.

Novavax will receive an upfront payment of $500 million and up to $700 million if it reachers certain milestones while Sanofi will take a five percent stake in the US company.

Sanofi will book sales of Novavax’s protein-based Covid-19 vaccine from 2025.

The French group will be able to develop a combination flu-Covid vaccine using its own flu shots with the US company’s Covid jab.

The announcement comes as pharmaceutical companies have reported drops in sales for Covid vaccines.

Novavax, which is highly dependent on its Covid vaccine, raised doubts last year about its ability to continue its business.

The Maryland-based firm was an early frontrunner in the global vaccine race, but fell behind after being hit by manufacturing and regulatory delays.

For Sanofi, the deal is a chance to develop a combination flu-Covid jab.

“With flu and Covid-19 hospital admission rates now closely mirroring each other, we have an opportunity to develop non-mRNA flu-Covid-19 combination vaccines offering patients both enhanced convenience and protection against two serious respiratory viruses,” said Jean-Francois Toussaint, Sanofi’s global head of vaccine research and development.

In this article:France, pharmaceutical, US, Vaccines, Virus
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple said it won't air the iPad 'Crush' ad on television as planned Apple said it won't air the iPad 'Crush' ad on television as planned

Business

Apple apologizes for iPad ‘Crush’ ad after backlash

Social media users immediately criticized the ad, which was posted on X by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

20 hours ago
Updated Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna target the latest subvariants of Omicron Updated Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna target the latest subvariants of Omicron

Tech & Science

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 reduces the severity of the illness

A new study reveals how COVID-19 vaccines prevent more severe forms of the disease.

22 hours ago
A new study shows that climate change will cause massive economic damage within the next 25 years A new study shows that climate change will cause massive economic damage within the next 25 years

Tech & Science

US NIH outlines strategies to address the health impacts of climate change

We have to figure out: what are the health consequences of the direct effects of climate change? But there are also all these indirect...

20 hours ago
Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young in the thriller 'The Image of You' Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young in the thriller 'The Image of You'

Entertainment

Review: Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young star in ‘The Image of You’ thriller

Actors Sasha Pieterse ("Pretty Little Liars") and Parker Young ("Imposters") star in the new thriller "The Image of You."

19 hours ago