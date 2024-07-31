Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

French storm damage leaves rail passengers stranded

AFP

Published

The SNCF rail operator said it did not know when the tracks would be cleared, and asked passengers with bookings to stay at home
The SNCF rail operator said it did not know when the tracks would be cleared, and asked passengers with bookings to stay at home - Copyright AFP CARL DE SOUZA
The SNCF rail operator said it did not know when the tracks would be cleared, and asked passengers with bookings to stay at home - Copyright AFP CARL DE SOUZA

Tens of thousands of rail passengers booked on the Paris-Lyon line were unable to travel on Wednesday after trees felled by a storm blocked tracks, French rail operator SNCF said.

The disruption, expected to affect a total of 80,000 ticket holders, came only days after sabotage on electrical lines caused mayhem across France’s TGV high-speed rail network.

All trains were returned to their depots after a violent storm in the Yonne region southeast of Paris caused trees to fall on tracks, the operator said.

A TGV train travelling at speed rammed a tree, said Severine Lepere, deputy director-general for the SNCF’s operations in the Paris region. 

“The front of the train was damaged, which prevented it from continuing its journey,” she said. Nobody was hurt, she added.

The SNCF said that the power supply on the busy southeastern line had also been affected.

While the Paris-Lyon line was brought to a complete halt, the adjacent Paris-Marseille line was functioning but suffering delays, Lepere said.

Heavy storms in the Yonne region since early on Wednesday have caused considerable damage, with falling trees also blocking roads.

SNCF said it did not know when the tracks would be cleared, and asked passengers with bookings to stay at home. Tickets could be rebooked or refunded, it said.

On Friday, three attacks targeting France’s high-speed rail network had already paralysed train travel nationwide as Paris prepared to host the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.

It was not clear who carried out the attacks and if they were intentionally timed to disrupt France’s hosting of the event.

The incidents affected France’s Atlantic, northern and eastern lines, leading to mass cancellations and delays at a time of particularly heavy traffic for summer holiday travel.

burs/jh/sjw/sbk/bc

In this article:France, Tourism, Trains, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The depths of the Pacific Ocean are rich in strange "rock-like" nodules that give off an electric -- and seemingly produce oxygen The depths of the Pacific Ocean are rich in strange "rock-like" nodules that give off an electric -- and seemingly produce oxygen

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Dark oxygen – Future value far higher than just picking up a few rocks

This could be, and should be, huge science.

15 hours ago
Bot-like accounts remain entrenched on X, previously known as Twitter, researchers say. Bot-like accounts remain entrenched on X, previously known as Twitter, researchers say.

Social Media

Bot-like accounts on X fuel US political conspiracies, watchdog says

The findings demonstrate how apparent bot activity continues to plague X, previously called Twitter.

7 hours ago

Life

Value for money? Healthcare differences across the US revealed

To derive at the statistics, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of healthcare cost

15 hours ago
Meta has been steadily ramping up defenses for young users of its apps in the aftermath of accusations it put profit over their well-being Meta has been steadily ramping up defenses for young users of its apps in the aftermath of accusations it put profit over their well-being

Social Media

Texas says Meta to pay $1.4 bn to settle photo-tagging lawsuit

Meta has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit accusing it of violating a Texas state privacy law with a feature for...

21 hours ago