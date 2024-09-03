Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

French lawmakers warned of ballooning budget deficit risk

AFP

Published

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has expressed concern about the "extremely rapid increase in local government expenditure"
France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has expressed concern about the "extremely rapid increase in local government expenditure" - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU
France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has expressed concern about the "extremely rapid increase in local government expenditure" - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU

The public deficit in France is at risk of reaching 5.6 percent of GDP this year and even 6.2 percent in 2025, the finance ministry has warned, as a political crisis rumbles on.

The risk of France’s growing budget deficit piles further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron, who has been intensifying efforts to find a new cabinet following the inconclusive July 7 polls. 

The caretaker administration under Macron’s ally, Gabriel Attal, has been in place since July.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Thomas Cazenave, minister for public accounts, expressed concern about the “extremely rapid increase in local government expenditure” in a letter sent to lawmakers on Monday evening.

On top of that, the two ministers warned that tax revenue forecasts might not be met.

France, Europe’s second biggest economy, is aiming for a deficit of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Eric Coquerel, the head of the finance committee in the National Assembly, French parliament’s lower house, said the public sector budget deficit could reach 5.6 percent this year and would rise to 6.2 percent next year if budgetary cuts of 60 billion euros are not made.

“Revenues have fallen, that’s the main problem,” Coquerel told broadcaster BFM Business on Tuesday.

France is under pressure from Brussels to get its finances back within EU rules, which demand a deficit below three percent of a country’s GDP, and public debt under 60 percent. Currently France’s deficit stands at 5.5 percent of GDP, and its debt at 110 percent of GDP.

October 1 is the legal deadline by which a government must present the parliament with a draft budget law for 2025.

kap-dga-od-as/sjw/cw

In this article:Budget, Economy, France, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Avoiding overload: Developing a work-life balance strategy

Physical and Mental activities like exercise, meditation, and hobbies can help to achieve a healthy balance.

10 hours ago
Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged

Business

Op-Ed: Tesla, Musk, and the Greenspan fraud lawsuit – If the fan gets hit, you’re gonna need a new fan

This potential hyper-mess could be a demolition charge to a key capital market. That’s what you need to watch.

4 hours ago

Tech & Science

Atopic dermatitis treatment sees promising future with new drug approvals

As these treatments enter the market, they underscore the increasing focus on enhancing care for those affected by this widespread condition.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Folded solution: Advancing brain-computer interfaces

This highly invasive procedure typically entails a prolonged recovery period and poses severe infection risks.

15 hours ago