Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

French lawmakers back bill to tighten Airbnb regulation

AFP

Published

The legislation, which has been in the works since April 2023, aims to slash tax breaks for tourist properties in a bid to curb short-term rentals amid shortages of affordable housing.
The legislation, which has been in the works since April 2023, aims to slash tax breaks for tourist properties in a bid to curb short-term rentals amid shortages of affordable housing. - Copyright AFP/File STR
The legislation, which has been in the works since April 2023, aims to slash tax breaks for tourist properties in a bid to curb short-term rentals amid shortages of affordable housing. - Copyright AFP/File STR

French lawmakers on Thursday backed a bill aimed at increasing the regulation of tourist accommodation such as Airbnb to combat the shortage of affordable housing.

The National Assembly lower house adopted the legislation by a large majority, with the far right voting against. 

The bill — the result of a compromise between the two houses of French parliament — had been unanimously approved by the upper house Senate on Tuesday.

The legislation, which has been in the works since April 2023, aims to slash tax breaks for tourist properties in a bid to curb short-term rentals amid shortages of affordable housing.

The aim is to regulate short-term rentals, an activity that is now “spiralling out of control”, said Annaïg Le Meur, one of the lawmakers behind the bill.

The boom in Airbnb-type rentals has contributed to “encouraging speculation” and “further complicating access to conventional housing”, she said.

“This is a bill for the French, for all those who are looking for long-term accommodation and who are unable to find it,” Housing Minister Valerie Letard said in the Senate.

The tax allowance for furnished tourist accommodation would fall to 50 percent from 71 percent, with a cap lowered to 77,700 euros (83,500 dollars).

The legislation would slash tax breaks for non-classified tourist properties to 30 percent from 50 percent, with a cap of 15,000 euros.

The legislation also gives mayors a “toolbox” to regulate short-term accommodation, Inaki Echaniz, co-author of the bill, said in a statement.

Local authorities will also be able to set quotas for furnished tourist accommodation. 

In this article:France, Housing, Leisure, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: America, what have you done? It was nice knowing you when you were real

This really is so sad. ‘Bye, America.

23 hours ago

World

Mood darkens at Democratic parties as Trump gains key states

"I am scared, I am anxious now," Charlyn Anderson told AFP as she left Harris's election night HQ at Howard University in Washington.

23 hours ago

World

Trump wins White House in stunning comeback

Donald Trump won a sweeping victory in the US presidential election on Wednesday, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback.

22 hours ago
Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway

Entertainment

Review: Casey Likes puts us into a time warp in ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan ZimmermanBroadway actor and singer Casey Likes stars...

18 hours ago