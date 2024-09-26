Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

French borrowing costs surpass Spain’s, a first since 2006

AFP

Published

The French government’s borrowing costs surpassed Spain’s for the first time in almost 18 years on Thursday as investors worry about France’s yawning public deficit.

The yield, or interest rate, on 10-year French sovereign bonds reached 2.94 percent in early afternoon deals compared to 2.93 percent for the Spanish equivalent.

The last time Spain paid less than France, the European Union’s second-biggest economy, to borrow money was in November 2006.

Spain was among southern European countries at the heart of the eurozone debt crisis more than a decade ago, which forced them to enact austerity measures.

More recently, Spain’s economy is growing at a much faster pace than those of France and Germany.

Eric Dor, director of economic studies at France’s IESEG School of Management, said the “dramatic improvement in the performance of southern countries” was the main factor behind Spain’s borrowing costs being lower than France’s.

“But the deterioration of French public finances and the uncertainty about the ability to restore the books are not in France’s favour,” Dor added.

The French public deficit could exceed six percent of national output this year — double the limit set by the European Union.

Newly appointed French Finance Minister Antoine Armand said it was “one of the worst” deficits in the country’s modern history.

The political situation in France has also made investors nervous since President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election that left no party with an outright majority after the second round of voting in July.

A new government, led by conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, was appointed only on Saturday. 

Barnier’s government faces a parliamentary gauntlet in the coming months.

Ministers must try to get a 2025 budget with steps to repair public finances through the lower-house National Assembly, divided roughly into three blocs following the inconclusive election.

“France’s fiscal uncertainty and the trajectory that will be set during the adoption of the future budget are beginning to have an impact on the country’s refinancing capacity in financial markets,” Frederic Rozier, portfolio manager at asset management group Mirabaud, told AFP.

In this article:Bonds, debt, France, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Why water utilities are at risk from cyberattacks

One common way water treatment facilities are targeted is by improperly exposing remote access to the Internet.

23 hours ago
At 88, Yan Kar-man is one of Hong Kong's oldest master tailors of the cheongsam, an elegant, high-collared Chinese dress recognisable for its form-fitting silhouette At 88, Yan Kar-man is one of Hong Kong's oldest master tailors of the cheongsam, an elegant, high-collared Chinese dress recognisable for its form-fitting silhouette

Business

Hong Kong cheongsam master in the mood to retire after 75 years

At 88, Yan Kar-man is one of Hong Kong's oldest master tailors of the cheongsam, an elegant, high-collared Chinese dress recognisable for its form-fitting...

15 hours ago
The dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Academy was completely destroyed by fire, killing 21 The dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Academy was completely destroyed by fire, killing 21

World

Kenyan school fires scare away parents

The dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Academy was completely destroyed by fire, killing 21 - Copyright AFP Raphael AMBASUHillary ORINDEAs Kenya mourns 21 children killed...

16 hours ago
A police officer patrols during a visit of Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 28, 2024 A police officer patrols during a visit of Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 28, 2024

World

US announces $160 mn of new aid for troubled Haiti

A police officer patrols during a visit of Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 28, 2024...

22 hours ago