Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France’s Vivendi eyes London listing for Canal+ TV arm

AFP

Published

The London stock exchange has in recent weeks been lifted by weakening of the pound
The London stock exchange has in recent weeks been lifted by weakening of the pound - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
The London stock exchange has in recent weeks been lifted by weakening of the pound - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

French media group Vivendi said Monday it plans to list its television unit, Canal+, on the London stock exchange and its communications firm Havas in Amsterdam if it goes forward with splitting up the company.

Vivendi announced last December that it would study breaking up the company to unlock value in its different operations, believing that their opportunities were being limited by belonging to a group. 

“To date, the study has demonstrated the feasibility of this project under satisfactory conditions and identified the most suitable stock exchanges for these three companies once separated from Vivendi, considering the nature of their activities and their international exposure,” the company said.

It added that despite being listed abroad, both Canal+ and Havas would remain incorporated and taxed in France.

A newly named Louis Hachette Group to group all of Vivendi’s publishing and distribution activities would be listed in Paris.

Vivendi said it would now begin consulting employee representatives and said a decision to go forward on the project could be taken as soon as the end of October, with a shareholder vote in December.

A Canal+ listing in London would be a boon for the London Stock Exchange which has struggled to attract new listings.

Vivendi shares were down less than 0.1 percent in late afternoon trading while the Paris stock exchange’s blue-chip CAC 40 index was up 1.4 percent.

In this article:Britain, France, Media, vivendi
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Biden stepped aside after weeks of pressure from Democrats Biden stepped aside after weeks of pressure from Democrats

World

Op-Ed: The guy who cleaned up the supercluster since Jan 6 pulls out. Now what, geniuses?

God help America, because you clowns sure aren’t helping at all.

14 hours ago
US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington

World

Anatomy of a fall: Biden passes the torch

It was widely seen as his main mission — dislodge Trump from the White House, then bow out, with elegance, after one term.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Just how serious was the Microsoft outage?

Banks aren't working. People can't get their money. Families can't buy food because supermarkets are down.

13 hours ago
US President Joe Biden announced his shock ending of his reelection campaign after weeks of pressure to step aside for a younger candidate US President Joe Biden announced his shock ending of his reelection campaign after weeks of pressure to step aside for a younger candidate

World

Biden drops out of 2024 election race

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of his reelection battle with Donald Trump.

22 hours ago