Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France’s SNCF to offer high-speed passenger links in Italy

AFP

Published

Italians look set to enjoy France's TGV
Italians look set to enjoy France's TGV - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Italians look set to enjoy France's TGV - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Antoine GUY

French national rail operator SNCF said Wednesday it planned to offer high-speed passenger services in neighbouring Italy from 2026, competing with rival Trenitalia on its home turf.

“Italy is a natural market for high speed, with 56 million passengers per year,” said Alain Krakovitch, head of intercity TGV (high-speed train) services at SNCF Voyageurs.

“But it’s a market that’s yet to mature, with many passengers still to bring in.” 

SNCF plans eventually to offer nine daily return services between Turin, Milan, Rome and Naples, as well as four Turin-Venice trains.

The French heavyweight moved into Spain with intercity services in 2021, and has seen Trenitalia itself look to pick up business in France on the profitable Paris-Lyon line.

SNCF hopes to claim 15 percent of the Italian high-speed market within a decade, or 10 million passengers per year.

In Spain, it has built its passenger base to 20 percent with its low-cost Ouigo service.

European business already accounts for one-third of SNCF’s annual high-speed revenues, or three billion euros ($3.2 billion).

The publicly owned firm is also responding to explosive demand for rail travel at home in France.

In this article:Diplomacy, France, Italy, sncf, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jessica Carter Altman Jessica Carter Altman

Entertainment

Jessica Carter Altman talks about her new album ‘Aftermath’

Jessica Carter Altman chatted about her debut studio album "Aftermath," which will be released on Friday, June 14.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

mesh conference explores how to unlock the potential of humans and AI

The pioneering innovation conference returns to Calgary, after its inaugural Alberta event in 2023.

16 hours ago
The World Bank has raised its outlook for global growth in 2024 The World Bank has raised its outlook for global growth in 2024

Business

World Bank upgrades global growth outlook on resilient US economy

The World Bank raised its global growth outlook on Tuesday on the back of resilient consumer spending in the United States.

23 hours ago

Life

NHS services in London knocked down by ransomware

The repercussions of this ransomware attack extend beyond operational and financial disruptions.

21 hours ago