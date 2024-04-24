Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France’s Casino supermarket chain to axe up to 3,200 jobs

AFP

Published

The job losses come on the back of a huge debt restructuring deal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky
The job losses come on the back of a huge debt restructuring deal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky - Copyright AFP Antonin UTZ
The job losses come on the back of a huge debt restructuring deal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky - Copyright AFP Antonin UTZ

French supermarket group Casino said Wednesday it would axe between 1,300 and 3,200 jobs as part of a reorganisation following its recent takeover led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

The revamp comes as the Saint Etienne-based group moves on from the three-decade reign of Jean-Charles Naouri. That ended with the arrival in March of Kretinsky at the head of a group of main creditors who oversaw a debt restructuring deal.

Casino, which lost 5.7 billion euros in 2023, is to sell off hundreds of super- and hypermarket stores across France.

The group said it would consult with unions and other social partners on May 6 to unveil plans to safeguard most of the nearly 30,000 people it employs in France.

Saint Etienne mayor Gael Perdriau said he expected to meet the new management team soon “to consolidate the group’s presence” in the eastern-central city.

Restructuring its operations to emerge from its debt mountain has forced Casino to sell off most of its larger-format shops to rivals Intermarche, Auchan and Carrefour. The group will keep operating its Monoprix and Franprix chains.

Until the end of 2022, Casino employed some 200,000 people worldwide and 50,000 in France. Today that is down to 28,212, the vast majority of those jobs in France.

CEO Philippe Palazzi said in a statement that “this transformation project” would play a key role in putting Casino back on an even keel.

Casino also announced an unusually long, 10-year purchasing alliance with rivals Intermarche and Auchan to “maintain and develop long-term partnerships with the agricultural world and French industrial players”.

Shares in the group were down 0.3 percent mid-afternoon at 0.030 euros.

In this article:Acquisition, actions, distribution, emploi, entreprise, entreprises, faillite, financement, licenciements, restructuration, restructurations, résultats, Social, syndicats
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk has offered to fund legal challenges to a proposed Irish law banning hate speech Elon Musk has offered to fund legal challenges to a proposed Irish law banning hate speech

Social Media

Op-Ed: Social media — Rich, annoying and irresponsible vs regulation

Do you really need laws to tell you to shut this mess down?

18 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in New York City Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in New York City

World

Trump meets former Japanese prime minister in New York

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in New York City - Copyright POOL/AFP Curtis MeansDonald Trump met with former Japanese prime...

19 hours ago
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz in 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' on Broadway Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz in 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' on Broadway

Entertainment

Review: Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz star in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ on Broadway

Actors Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz star in "The Heart of Rock and Roll" on Broadway.

17 hours ago
Experts say droughts and floods that are expected to worsen with climate change threaten the natural wealth of Colombia, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries Experts say droughts and floods that are expected to worsen with climate change threaten the natural wealth of Colombia, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries

World

Colombian court recognizes environmental refugees

Experts say droughts and floods that are expected to worsen with climate change threaten the natural wealth of Colombia, one of the world’s most...

21 hours ago