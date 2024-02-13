Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France suspends subsidised electric car scheme after surge

AFP

Published

President Macron's 'social leasing' scheme for electric vehicles set to end after just six weeks
President Macron's 'social leasing' scheme for electric vehicles set to end after just six weeks - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA
President Macron's 'social leasing' scheme for electric vehicles set to end after just six weeks - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA
Francesco FONTEMAGGI et Taimaz SZIRNIKS

The French government said Monday it was suspending a scheme to lease electric cars from just 100 euros ($109) a month after subsidising more than double the number of vehicles planned for 2024.

President Emmanuel Macron’s administration launched the scheme in December 2023 to make electric vehicles affordable to low-income households and reduce carbon emissions in France.

The scheme initially planned to subsidise up to 25,000 European-built electric vehicles this year, but it doubled the number following huge demand.

“It’s a real success story, emblematic of French environmental policy: good for the wallet and good for the planet,” said an advisor to the president.

Eligible French residents could rent a car without a deposit for three years and renew the subscription once, supported by a subsidy of up to 13,000 euros for each car. 

In addition to income eligibility conditions, applicants must need a car to travel to a job more than 15 km (9 miles) away from home. 

The French government indicated it plans to relaunch the scheme at the end of 2024 for 2025. 

“What’s great about this scheme (…) is that you’re both giving people who aren’t necessarily well-off access to a cheap electric vehicle and producing more French vehicles. We have to manage to do both”, French Industry and Energy Minister Roland Lescure said on France 3 television on Sunday. 

In this article:Automobile, climat, énergie, Industrie, politique, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Businesses in balance: Cyber-defence and maintaining data privacy

n the U.S., 12 state consumer privacy laws are active today, with more plans to be enacted by the end of the year.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Better than a real man’: young Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends

Her "boyfriend" is a chatbot on an app called "Glow", an artificial intelligence platform created by Shanghai start-up MiniMax.

9 hours ago
Donald Trump has rattled NATO by casting doubt on his commitment to the alliance Donald Trump has rattled NATO by casting doubt on his commitment to the alliance

World

Deja vu or real fear? NATO grapples with Trump threats

Donald Trump sparked outcry by threatening not to defend NATO members who do not spend enough.

14 hours ago
Dozens were reported killed in an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Monday Dozens were reported killed in an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Monday

World

Israel says 2 hostages rescued in Rafah operation

Dozens were reported killed in an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Monday - Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEYMai Yaghi...

22 hours ago