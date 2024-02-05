Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France sells late Putin enemy’s Riviera chateau

AFP

Published

Oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who helped Vladimir Putin come to power in Russia, died under strange circumstances in 2013
Oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who helped Vladimir Putin come to power in Russia, died under strange circumstances in 2013 - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who helped Vladimir Putin come to power in Russia, died under strange circumstances in 2013 - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

A French Riviera chateau seized from late Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to France’s agency for handling confiscated assets.

A local press report said the buyer was the Ukrainian-born co-founder of the WhatsApp messaging service.

Berezovsky, who died in the UK under inconclusive circumstances in 2013, fell out with President Vladimir Putin after helping him rise to power in Russia.

The powerful tycoon acquired the Chateau de la Garoupe on the Cote d’Azur in the 1990s while post-Soviet Russia’s first president Boris Yeltsin was in power.

The mansion was then confiscated by French authorities in 2015, two years after Berezovsky was found hanged in exile at his home in England — by then a bitter opponent of Putin.

A British coroner’s inquest recorded an open verdict, meaning that there was not enough evidence to determine the exact cause of death.

France’s Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (Agrasc) did not disclose the identity of the buyer or the deal’s price tag for confidentiality reasons.

But French regional daily Nice-Matin reported the property went to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum.

The newspaper said that the US billionaire, whose mega-yacht Moonrise was seen moored on the French Riviera all summer, paid nearly 65 million euros ($70 billion) for the property — one of Agrasc’s biggest sales since its foundation in 2010.

The property was built on the prestigious Cap d’Antibes by the British industrialist and MP Charles McLaren. Its rich history has seen it associated with the likes of Pablo Picasso, Cole Porter and Ernest Hemingway.

The chateau “represents exceptional architectural and cultural heritage,” the Agrasc agency said.

The chateau, like the neighbouring property of the Clocher (Belltower) de la Garoupe, also owned by Berezovsky, was confiscated after being judged to be the proceeds of money laundering committed by investment company Sifi and its manager, Jean-Louis Bordes.

They were ruled to have acted as a front for Berezovsky.

In response to an initial complaint filed by Russia, French authorities needed 10 years to unravel the complex history of purchases including that of the Chateau de la Garoupe in 1996.

The Cote d’Azur has been popular with rich Russians dating back to visits from the imperial family at the turn of the century.

After the collapse of the USSR, it became a favourite playground for the country’s oligarchs. 

In this article:France, Luxury, Property, Russia, UK
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former prime minister Imran Khan's party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI technology Former prime minister Imran Khan's party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI technology

Social Media

Khan’s party navigates Pakistan blackouts to keep campaign alive

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI.

24 hours ago

World

Cascading light and ‘wobbling’ orbs at new Tokyo art museum

t's immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable -- and now the digital art of Japanese collective teamLab, a major tourist draw.

2 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 29, 2024 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 29, 2024

World

Blinken heads back to Mideast to press hostage deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 29, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGANShaun TANDONUS Secretary...

18 hours ago
Athletes push themselves to the limit, as seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were the hottest on record Athletes push themselves to the limit, as seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were the hottest on record

Sports

Heatwave risk hovers over Paris Olympics

Athletes push themselves to the limit, as seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were the hottest on record - Copyright AFP/File Odd...

11 hours ago