Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France says coming tax hikes on the wealthy to be ‘temporary’

AFP

Published

Finance Minister Antoine Armand promised to levy new taxes only on the rich
Finance Minister Antoine Armand promised to levy new taxes only on the rich - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}
Finance Minister Antoine Armand promised to levy new taxes only on the rich - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

France’s finance minister promised on Wednesday that the tax hikes the government says are required to bring the country’s finances back on track will be targeted at high-income groups and limited in time.

A day after Prime Minister Michel Barnier pledged to tackle France’s “colossal” debt through spending cuts and new taxes, Antoine Armand told the RTL broadcaster that low- and middle-earners would be spared from the extra fiscal burden.

France is looking to improve its financial situation by some 40 billion euros ($44 billion) next year in the hope of bringing the public sector deficit to five percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from an estimated more than six percent this year.

Two thirds of that sum are to come from spending cuts, and the rest from new taxes.

“Once we have managed to cut spending significantly, an exceptional and temporary effort will be required from those with extremely high incomes,” Armand said.

Income tax brackets for “those who go to work every day” would not change, he promised.

“Large and very large companies” will also be asked to pay higher taxes, Armand said, but ruled out such an extra burden “lasting for several years”.

During his first major policy speech to parliament Tuesday, Barnier said the government was now aiming to reach the European Union’s deficit limit of three percent of GDP in 2029, two years later than previously planned.

He called France’s debts of over 3.2 trillion euros — more than 110 percent of GDP — “the true sword of Damocles… hanging over the head of France and of every French person”.

The government is to submit its 2025 budget plan to parliament next week.

In this article:Budget, économie, Finance, fiscalité, gouvernement
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion)

Business

UAE oil giant ADNOC swoops on German chemicals firm Covestro

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) - Copyright AFP Alain JOCARDJean-Philippe Lacour with...

24 hours ago
This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago

Tech & Science

Generating water on-demand in extreme environments, including other planets

The new process could be used to generate water on-demand in extreme environments, including on other planets.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Should the pharmaceutical industry be using an alternative to horseshoe crab blood?

The blood contains a clotting factor that points to the presence of bacterial endotoxins.

15 hours ago
Rachel Brosnahan Rachel Brosnahan

Entertainment

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet to present ‘Holiday’ at The Acting Company

Actors Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet to present the play "Holiday" at The Acting Company in New York.

18 hours ago