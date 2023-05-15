Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

France probes Apple over restricting smartphone repair

France is investigating US tech giant Apple over it allegedly planning for smartphones to become out of date through restricting their repair.
AFP

Published

Apple is under investigation in France for limiting repair options
Apple is under investigation in France for limiting repair options - Copyright AFP/File Jim WATSON
Apple is under investigation in France for limiting repair options - Copyright AFP/File Jim WATSON

France is investigating US tech giant Apple over it allegedly planning for smartphones to become out of date through restricting their repair, prosecutors and an association said on Monday.

The probe into purported misleading commercial practices and planned obsolescence has been under way since December, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

It follows a complaint filed by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.

HOP said it hoped the investigation would demonstrate the iPhone maker was “associating the serial numbers of spare parts to those of a smartphone, including via microchips, giving the manufacturer the possibility of restricting repairs by non-approved repairers or to remotely degrade a smartphone repaired with generic parts”.

The association called on Apple “to guarantee the right to repair devices under the logic of real circular economy”.

Apple France was not immediately available for comment.

Apple in 2020 agreed to pay 25 million euros (then $27.4 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices.

The scandal erupted in December 2017, when the US tech giant admitted that its most recent iOS software was slowing the performance of older telephones whose battery life was deteriorating.

In this article:apple, France, Investigation, IT, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

healthcare data healthcare data

Life

Op-Ed: All these wonderful cures that aren’t happening – Yet. Why not?

Well? No, you’re probably not. And you never will be as long as this disaster continues.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Reinventing cybersecurity: Goodbye VPN, hello SDP

One approach is building processes that authenticate privileged users and grant them access based on their own identities.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Shutting the front door: Moving beyond passwords to protect data

A secure, tamper-free data archive that uses WORM media is very important.

23 hours ago

Business

Retail and consumer goods are bucking the recruitment trend

Four areas of technology are having a measurable impact on the retail market and they are likely to continue to drive new hires in...

22 hours ago