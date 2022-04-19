Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Fragmentation poses ‘serious risk’ to global prosperity: IMF

“The threat of deglobalization that splits countries into divided blocs could undermine decades of gains in living standards and growth,” IMF

Published

The IMF has lowered its 2022 growth forecasts for China. — © AFP
The IMF has lowered its 2022 growth forecasts for China. — © AFP

The threat of deglobalization that splits countries into divided blocs could undermine decades of gains in living standards and growth, an IMF official warned Tuesday.

While not an immediate threat “we see this as a serious risk,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said.

He spoke at the start of the IMF and World Bank Spring meetings, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine hangs over the discussions. The war has reverberated through the global economy, but some officials fear it also could break up years of hard-won gains in integration.

Globalization has “lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and allowed emerging market economies to see their economies soar in the last 30, 40 years,” Gourinchas told reporters.

“A move towards more fragmentation would undo many of these gains.”

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook showed the integrated global supply chain preserved those gains even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rise of large emerging markets in the global economy has created a shift towards a “multipolar world,” he said. But splitting into “divided blocs… would be a disaster for the global economy.”

In this article:Conflict, deglobalization, Economy, G20, Imf
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Earth’s coral reefs will be gone in 30 years if goals of Paris Agreement are not met

Most of the Earth's coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, unless the goals of the Paris Agreement are not met.

23 hours ago
Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

13 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions.

12 hours ago

World

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating 52 years of environmental diversity and protection

Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day is 52-years-old, and is cel3brated in over 181 countries.

20 hours ago