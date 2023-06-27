Founder spotlight: a conversation with InsuredMine CEO Raution Jaiswal

Image courtesy InsuredMine

Raution Jaiswal, a seasoned entrepreneur with an impressive track record, intimately understands the hurdles that Insurtech startups encounter in today’s dynamic business landscape and set his focus on the insurance industry. Since founding InsuredMine – a comprehensive insurance Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system – in 2018, Jaiswal has diligently worked alongside his dedicated team to continuously iterate, fine-tune, and customize their platform, setting a new standard in serving their rapidly expanding user base. By embracing the extraordinary potential of collaboration and innovation, Jaiswal has cultivated a business that empowers insurance agents and agencies to thrive amidst constant evolution.

InsuredMine’s platform represents a one-stop-shop solution that seamlessly streamlines the entire insurance journey. As CEO, Jaiswal has skillfully developed a truly unique resource, bolstered by unmatched customer service, positioning the company as the standard for insurance businesses of all sizes. With a relentless commitment to solving industry challenges, he radiates enthusiasm when discussing the features that have propelled InsuredMine to the forefront of the Insurtech landscape, firmly establishing it as an ascending force.

In an industry fraught with complexities and rapid transformations, Jaiswal’s entrepreneurial spirit and foresight have driven the success of the company. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and cultivating a culture of innovation, he seeks to revolutionize the way insurance businesses operate. Jaiswal envisions a future where every facet of the insurance process seamlessly integrates, simplifying operations and enabling agents and agencies to thrive in this ever-changing landscape.

Digital Journal had the privilege of engaging in a candid conversation with Jaiswal to gain insights into InsuredMine’s vision and the transformative potential of their all-in-one insurance platform. He shared his aspirations and perspectives on the future of his company and the industry at large.

Digital Journal: What inspired you to start InsuredMine? Can you share the story behind its founding?

Raution Jaiswal: The inspiration behind starting InsuredMine stemmed from my personal experience as an insurance customer. The initial hypothesis I went out to solve fell flat in no time, but it led me to a newer hypothesis while speaking to several agents. Once I found the solutions that agencies were willing to pay for, I knew I was on to something… and there you go. It was all about addressing the real needs of clients and knowing that there was a big enough market to scale our offering. That’s how I got started.

DJ: How has InsuredMine evolved since its inception? Are there any significant milestones or achievements you would like to highlight?

RJ: Since its inception, InsuredMine has experienced significant growth and evolution as our north star has been our client. We have continually enhanced our platform with new features and functionalities based on user feedback and market needs. On average, we release 600 – 700 new features or enhancements in a year, most of which the clients request. We have expanded our integrations, improved data analytics capabilities, and implemented advanced automation tools to empower insurance professionals further. As the CEO of InsuredMine, I have been invited to several national forums and agency forums – including carriers and technology associations – to talk about InsuredMine’s story on how well we understand our customer base and our ability to deliver at a lightning-fast pace. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions and driving positive change in the insurance industry, and that commitment informs our evolution as we continue to iterate on our product offering.

DJ: In the competitive landscape of insurance technology, what sets InsuredMine apart from other similar platforms?

RJ: What sets InsuredMine apart is our comprehensive approach to insurance agency management and our philosophy to address it. Two words that define our approach are curiosity and agility. We are curious enough to listen to everything our clients have to say even at a lower decibel and agile enough to take those business issues to convert them into tech solutions.

Not only we have built a world class CRM solution that offers a unique perspective of agency business by making clients the center of their focus rather than product (policy) which is the case for AMS (Agency Management System) but they are challenged to pivot and thus created an opportunity for startups like InsuredMine to capture such opportunities and deliver value to agencies at an unprecedented speed. We provide a combination of CRM, sales automation, communication tools, reputation management, analytics, and marketing automation. This holistic approach enables insurance agents to consolidate workflows, gain deeper insights into their business, and enhance client engagement. Moreover, our platform is highly customizable, scalable, and easy to use, making it accessible to insurance professionals of all sizes and specialties. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer support and continuously innovating to stay ahead in the ever-changing insurance technology landscape. When agencies are running efficiently with the help of InsuredMine, they are free to spend time and resources on boosting sales and growing revenue.

DJ: Can you elaborate on the specific features or tools provided by InsuredMine that assist insurance agents in managing their business more effectively?

RJ: InsuredMine offers a wide range of features and tools designed to assist insurance agents in managing their business more effectively.

These include:

CRM and Contact Management: Our platform provides a centralized database for managing client information, policies, and interactions.

Sales Automation: Agencies can quickly build a pretty robust, yet flexible pre-sales workflow based on business logics and triggers to engage with prospects and close them in record speed without letting things fall through the cracks.

eSignature: Reducing friction in workflow encouraged us to develop a native e-sign product free of cost to clients thus streamlined their presales to close without moving out of the InsuredMine platform.

Policy Management: Insurance agents can track policies, renewals, and endorsements, enabling them to manage their clients’ coverage proactively.

Communication Tools: InsuredMine offers seamless communication channels, including text messaging, email, and phone call logging, facilitating efficient client engagement.

Analytics and Reporting: Our platform provides data-driven insights, enabling agents to track sales performance, identify trends, and make informed business decisions.

Marketing Automation: InsuredMine allows agents to automate marketing campaigns, nurture leads, and improve client retention through targeted communication.

These features and our user-friendly interface enable insurance agents to streamline their operations and save valuable time.

DJ: What’s your favorite client success story?

RJ: It’s challenging to choose a single favorite client success story, as every success story is special and inspiring in its own way. However, I’m always thrilled when I hear from insurance agents who have significantly improved their productivity and profitability using InsuredMine. Whether it’s increasing their sales conversion rates, enhancing customer satisfaction, or achieving higher retention rates, each success story reinforces our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of insurance professionals.

DJ: How do you envision the future of InsuredMine? Are there any upcoming developments or expansion plans that you can share?

RJ: The future of InsuredMine is focused on continuous innovation and expansion. We are dedicated to further enhancing our platform, incorporating emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, and strengthening our integrations with other industry systems. We are actively expanding our reach and forming strategic partnerships to offer even greater value to insurance professionals. Our goal is to become the go-to platform that connects with all insurance agency management systems, empowering agents worldwide and revolutionizing the way insurance business is conducted.

DJ: As the CEO and founder, what is your leadership philosophy, and how does it translate into the company culture at InsuredMine?

RJ: At InsuredMine, our leadership philosophy revolves around innovation, collaboration, and customer service excellence. We foster a culture of innovation by encouraging our team to think creatively, challenge the status quo, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Collaboration is deeply ingrained in our culture, as we believe that diverse perspectives and teamwork lead to the best outcomes. Lastly, by putting our customers first, we are able to prioritize and understand the needs of our clients and continuously strive to exceed their expectations. As you often find me quoting – “We have one boss. That’s our customer, and the customer is always right”. This leadership philosophy has created a culture of passion, dedication, and a drive to succeed within the InsuredMine team.

DJ: Are there any educational resources, training materials, or webinars available to help insurance professionals maximize their use of InsuredMine?

RJ: Absolutely! We understand the importance of providing our users comprehensive support and educational resources. InsuredMine offers a range of resources to help insurance professionals maximize their platform use. This includes online tutorial videos, knowledge base articles, step-by-step guides, and regular webinars. Our dedicated support team is always available to assist users with any questions or concerns they may have. By empowering our users with the knowledge and tools they need, we can drive their success and help them unlock the full potential of InsuredMine.

DJ: Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking to start their own technology-based businesses in the insurance industry?

RJ: My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs in the insurance technology space would be to appreciate agency business. What these agents are doing is not easy. Anything we tech entrepreneurs can do to make their lives easier is a win. Develop a deeper understanding of their business and the industry’s pain points. Identify a specific problem or challenge that insurance professionals face and develop a solution that truly addresses their needs. Investing in building strong relationships with industry experts, insurers, and potential clients is crucial to validating your ideas and gaining valuable insights. Additionally, be prepared for a dynamic and evolving industry where staying ahead of the curve is vital. Aside from that, I’ve found that when you focus on delivering exceptional value and consistently exceeding customer expectations, you can build a foundation for long-term success in the insurance technology sector.

