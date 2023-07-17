Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks by as much as $10,000

Ford Motor Co. is slashing prices on its F-150 Lightning pickups. Source - Ford Motor Company

Ford on Monday announced significant price cuts for all versions of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

Ford Motor Company says its efforts to boost production and lower costs for battery minerals have paid off, adding that final upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan are being completed now.

This will lead to greater availability of “made-to-order” pickup trucks as early as October at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price closer to initial Lightning pricing, according to the Associated Press.

The move by Ford also comes as some automakers struggle with slowing EV sales, as Tesla’s move to cut prices led to an accumulation of rival EVs at dealers, with Ford saying on Monday it had lowered the prices for all variants of the Lightning model.

Ford’s base Pro variant will now cost customers $49,995, compared to its prior price of $59,974, while the higher-end Platinum model will cost about 6.2 percent less, at $91,995.

“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints, and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, of Ford Model E. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

Increasing production of the Lightning and other Ford EVs has been a key priority for CEO Jim Farley this year. But the effort to boost production hasn’t been a smooth one, reports CNBC News. Ford sold just 4,466 Lightnings in the second quarter after a fire in a just-completed truck in February led it to shut down production for five weeks.