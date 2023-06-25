Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation

The 2022 Ford Explorer Source - Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Co. is being investigated after more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. were recalled over power loss.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is heading up the investigation after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park, according to ABC News.

Ford issued recalls in April 2022 and March on Ford Explorer SUVs from the 2020-2022 model years to address a rear axle horizontal mounting bolt that may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect.

The original recall covered certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids, and the 3-liter ST. Also included were 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

The agency said the automotive company addressed the problem with a software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed. But according to two complaints from vehicle owners, their SUVs behaved erratically following the repair.

In one complaint, the Explorer would reportedly slam to a complete stop at speeds of up to 30 or 40 miles per hour. In the other complaint, it would reportedly lurch into motion while the driver was attempting to disengage the electronic brake.

While Ford Motors addressed the problem with a software update that automatically applies the electronic service parking brake to keep the vehicle from rolling away, Reuters is reporting that the NHTSA noted that there is no remedy to address the failed rear axle horizontal mounting bolt “which is the basis of this safety issue and the cause of the impaired vehicle.”

A Ford representative said the company is working with the NHTSA on the matter.