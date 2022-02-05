Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ford curbs N.American production as chip shortage hits: media

Major automaker Ford will cut its North American vehicle production next week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported.

Published

Production of several Ford Motor Company vehicles including popular F-150 pickups is being suspended or slowed as the company, like other manufacturers, grapples with a global semiconducter chip shortage
Production of several Ford Motor Company vehicles including popular F-150 pickups is being suspended or slowed as the company, like other manufacturers, grapples with a global semiconducter chip shortage - Copyright AFP/File JEFF KOWALSKY
Production of several Ford Motor Company vehicles including popular F-150 pickups is being suspended or slowed as the company, like other manufacturers, grapples with a global semiconducter chip shortage - Copyright AFP/File JEFF KOWALSKY

Major automaker Ford will cut its North American vehicle production next week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported Saturday.

Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, according to outlets including CNBC.

Production will be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime will be eliminated at Ford’s Oakville, Ontario operations in Canada.

The company has yet to respond to queries by AFP.

A shortage of semiconductors — essential components in new vehicles, and primarily manufactured in Asia — has impacted automobile production since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, causing prices to spike and contributing to surging US inflation.

President Joe Biden, keen to boost American auto manufacturing, wants to bring semiconductor chip production back to the United States and has held several events to promote massive domestic investments.

US lawmakers meanwhile voted Friday to greenlight legislation aimed at jump-starting tens of billions of dollars in such research and manufacturing, countering China’s growing influence and easing a global shortage of the computer chips.

In late January, high-tech giant Intel announced it would begin construction late this year of two semiconductor factories in Ohio, with the aim of producing chips by 2025. Biden called the $20 billion investment “historic.”

Ford returned to profitability in 2021, and on Thursday reported net profit of $17.9 billion. But the manufacturer remains troubled by supply chain problems, and on Friday, Ford shares slumped 9.7 percent on Wall Street.

In this article:Automobile, Computers, USA
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Trucks parked in downtown Ottawa continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on February 4, 2022 Trucks parked in downtown Ottawa continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on February 4, 2022

World

Ottawa police chief vows crackdown on ‘unlawful’ protest

Ottawa's police chief vowed to crack down on an "unlawful" occupation of the Canadian capital by protesters opposed to vaccine mandates.

16 hours ago
Experts say time is on Putin's side in the Ukraine crisis Experts say time is on Putin's side in the Ukraine crisis

World

China ups stakes for Biden by backing Moscow against West

China's support for Russia in the standoff over Ukraine upends the strategic calculus for US President Joe Biden.

23 hours ago
Troops in winter camouflage practised clearing armed attackers from buildings, targeted mortar fire and took on snipers in urban conditions Troops in winter camouflage practised clearing armed attackers from buildings, targeted mortar fire and took on snipers in urban conditions

World

In Chernobyl ghost town, Ukraine forces train for combat

Machine gun fire echoed through the abandoned buildings of Pripyat in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

23 hours ago
Four decades of AIDS Four decades of AIDS

Tech & Science

Important HIV study shows that virus hides in two types of cells

This insight could provide important information for physicians seeking to determine the length of time of treatment.

13 hours ago