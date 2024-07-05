Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Flights suspended in Sicily’s Catania as volcano erupts

AFP

Published

Ash plumes shot up into the sky as high as 4.5 kilometres, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said
Ash plumes shot up into the sky as high as 4.5 kilometres, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Michael M. Santiago
Ash plumes shot up into the sky as high as 4.5 kilometres, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Michael M. Santiago

Catania airport on the Italian island of Sicily was closed on Friday after Mount Etna, the largest active volcano in Europe, erupted and spewed ash into the sky, disrupting air travel. 

“The runway at Catania Airport is unusable due to volcanic ash fall: both arrivals and departures are suspended,” the company managing the airport said in a statement. 

Flights should resume at 3:00 pm (01:00 pm GMT), it said, asking travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. 

Ash plumes shot up into the sky as high as 4.5 kilometres, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.  

Footage shared on social media Friday showed the streets of Catania’s city centre covered in thick layers of black ash, slowing down traffic. 

Mount Etna — a soaring 3,324-metres high (10,905 feet) volcano — has erupted multiple times in recent decades.

Over the last few days, its crater had started spitting out fountains of scorching lava and releasing ash that landed on Catania airport down below. 

Italian authorities also issued a red warning for another volcano north of Sicily, Stromboli — on the island of the same name — whose eruption created ash clouds.

Mount Stromboli — culminating at 920 metres and with a base reaching 2,000 metres below sea level — is known for being one of the only nearly constantly active volcanoes in the world, according to the INGV. 

Millions of passengers transit through Catania airport every year, connecting them to eastern Sicily, among Italy’s most popular tourist hotspots.

In this article:Aviation, italie, tourisme, Transport, volcan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot 'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Climate change apparently hasn’t noticed that it doesn’t exist — June 2024 hit 5 billion people hard.

It really is a question of degrees.

4 hours ago
C. Thomas Howell C. Thomas Howell

Entertainment

C. Thomas Howell of ‘The Outsiders’ talks about his film ‘Ride’

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell ("The Outsiders") chatted about his new film "Ride,'’ and his latest projects.

15 hours ago
Drones are dominating the battlefield in the Ukraine conflict Drones are dominating the battlefield in the Ukraine conflict

Tech & Science

Q&A: Advancing drone solutions for aerial mapping missions

The systems focus on optical identification and analysis for all missions, then they extract the data over a remote communications link to the pilot.

15 hours ago
A scene from 'Despicable Me 4' A scene from 'Despicable Me 4'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Despicable Me 4’ is shifting focus

‘Despicable Me 4’ chronicles an exciting new chapter in Gru’s life, while his past threatens to take it all away

15 hours ago