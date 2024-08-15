Five world-class outsourced sales solutions to watch in 2024

Photo by Getty Images with Unsplash

These B2B partners bring in leads, close deals, and grow revenue for some of the world’s largest companies.

They say that you should sell your strengths and buy your weaknesses. That’s the thought behind the business-to-business (B2B) market, where a company can bolster its sales process with the help of outsourced teams and vendors. Plenty of players are in this arena, but you must know you’re entrusting your brand and reputation to a trustworthy partner.

You’re looking for a vendor that treats your business like their own, and here are five brands with a reputation for doing just that.

Image courtesy of Cydcor

Cydcor has a thirty-year history of working with Fortune 500 companies to facilitate campaigns that use everything from in-person sales to digital marketing. This California-based business has a track record of driving significant results for big clients, with awards and recognition, including being named the Door-to-Door Dealer of the Year.

They operate as a sales network of independent sales companies owned by empowered entrepreneurs. This lets them execute campaigns across North America on behalf of their clients. Under the leadership of CEO Vera Quinn, who took the helm in 2020, Cydcor has built powerful solutions-oriented relationships with customers and digital technology to connect the brands they work with to the customers who need them.

Image courtesy of Tackle.io

Hyperscaler cloud marketplaces such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) are powerful tools for enterprise software sales, but many software companies need help selling their product on hyperscalers. Tackle.io specializes in guiding partners in this space, getting them in front of the right buyers, and providing the tools to transact deals through these complex hyperscaler ecosystems.

Tackle claims over $6 billion in transactions and counting, and they offer an “enterprise-grade” platform to organize a company’s sales operations all in one place. Tackle’s goal is to simplify the complexity of selling in cloud marketplaces.

Image courtesy of Cleverly

Before closing a sale, prospect leads and educate potential customers about your offers. Lead generation agencies are essential to the B2B market and Cleverly is a great example. Their cold outbound lead generation process operates through email and online spaces like LinkedIn.

Cleverly’s numbers list over $50 million in generated revenue. Their specialty in LinkedIn positions them as a primary destination for B2B prospecting.

Image courtesy of Belkins

Another lead generation agency, Belkins, has worked with big names in industry, education, and fintech. Belkins has gathered awards for its outcomes, including the 2023 Silver Stevie award for sales and customer services, and G2 ranked Belkins at #1 for Lead Generation in Digital Marketing and Email Marketing for Spring 2024.

One unique aspect of Belkins is its consulting work, which can be an alternative or complement to its done-for-you lead generation services. The best sales team (and outsourced lead gen team) can only be effective when working with a robust, organized CRM. Belkins specializes in helping companies across multiple industries set up, organize, and maximize their CRM.

Image courtesy of PHP Agency

Patrick Bet-David, the entrepreneur behind PHP Agency, is now more commonly known for his commentary on the Valuetainment podcast and YouTube channel, where guests have included Jordan Peterson, former Mafia bosses, and even the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. However, the PHP Agency is still alive and effective. It is a marketing company that drives sales for financial services nationwide, specializing in the US life insurance market. The company is expansive in scope and ambition, with almost 30,000 agents.

—

Over the last few decades, outsourced sales have become a mainstay in the strategy of many companies worldwide. From titans like Cydcor to tech-powered upstarts like Cleverly, the best B2B partners are the ones who lean entirely into their strengths so that they can drive significant results for companies in need of their unique sales solutions.