Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Fitch downgrades Israel citing war in Gaza

AFP

Published

US ratings agency Fitch says ongoing war in Gaza is ramping up Israel's military spending while threatening tourism and production in border areas
US ratings agency Fitch says ongoing war in Gaza is ramping up Israel's military spending while threatening tourism and production in border areas - Copyright AFP GIL COHEN-MAGEN
US ratings agency Fitch says ongoing war in Gaza is ramping up Israel's military spending while threatening tourism and production in border areas - Copyright AFP GIL COHEN-MAGEN

US credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Israel a notch on Monday, warning that its ongoing conflict against Hamas in Gaza could last “well into 2025” and weigh on economic activity.

Fitch lowered Israel’s rating from “A+” to “A”.

“The conflict in Gaza could last well into 2025 and there are risks of it broadening to other fronts,” Fitch said in a note.

“In addition to human losses, it could result in significant additional military spending, destruction of infrastructure and more sustained damage to economic activity and investment, leading to a further deterioration of Israel’s credit metrics.”

Public finances have been hit, with Israel projected to run a budget deficit this year, according to Fitch.

International mediators have invited Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations this week on a ceasefire and hostage release deal, which Israel has accepted.

Hamas meanwhile has urged mediators to implement a truce plan earlier presented by US President Joe Biden instead of holding more talks.

Fitch said that the conflict continuing into next year would force Israel to continue its high spending on military and that there would be further disruption to tourism, construction and production in border areas.

Israel has also exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, forcing Israelis to be evacuated from the northern border region.

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed revenge for the killing of Hamas’s political leader in Tehran, and of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

The United States and European allies called on Iran to “stand down” Monday, as fears mounted of an imminent attack on Israel that could spark an all-out war in the Middle East.

The Gaza war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 39,897 people, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not provide a breakdown of civilian and militant deaths.

In this article:Conflict, Credit, Fitch, Israel, Palestinians, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japanese markets started higher on Friday with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index crossing new record heights Japanese markets started higher on Friday with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index crossing new record heights

Business

Asian markets mixed as focus turns to US inflation data

Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors try to move on from last week's upheaval that was fuelled by US recession worries.

21 hours ago

World

French police win plaudits after high-risk Olympics

French security forces kept thousands of athletes and millions of fans safe.

19 hours ago
Underconsumption core trend on TikTok Underconsumption core trend on TikTok

Social Media

Do I need it? ‘Underconsumption core’ trends on TikTok

Exhausted from a rising cost of living in the US and non-stop ads, some young adults on TikTok are pushing back.

22 hours ago

Business

The best and worst places for tech jobs in the UK in 2024

Thurrock in Essex was identified as the least desirable area for technology jobs, experiencing the second-fastest rate of decline in the tech sector.

3 hours ago