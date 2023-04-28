Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Fitch downgrades French debt to AA-, outlook stable

AFP

Published

Macron has sought to push through unpopular reforms to France's retirement system
Macron has sought to push through unpopular reforms to France's retirement system - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao
Macron has sought to push through unpopular reforms to France's retirement system - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao

Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded France’s debt worthiness a notch to “AA-” from “AA” on Friday, claiming the country’s “fiscal metrics are weaker than peers“.

“Public finances, and in particular the high level of government debt, are a rating weakness,” Fitch said in a commentary on its rating action which said the country’s outlook was stable.

“Political deadlock and (sometimes violent) social movements pose a risk to (President Emmanuel) Macron’s reform agenda and could create pressures for a more expansionary fiscal policy or a reversal of previous reforms.”

The commentary warned that “materially lower economic growth prospects and weakened competitiveness” could contribute to a further downgrade, as could “a large and persistent increase in government indebtedness”.

Macron has sought to push through unpopular reforms to France’s retirement system, including increasing the retirement age to 64 from 62, insisting the changes are necessary for the pension system to be financially viable.

With popularity plunging after the signing of the pension reform which sparked nationwide protests, Macron has set a 100-day target to relaunch his second term.

In this article:Credit, debt, France, Politics, Rating
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso (C) heads a meeting of the Public and State Security Council in Quito on April 27, 2023 Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso (C) heads a meeting of the Public and State Security Council in Quito on April 27, 2023

World

Ecuador labels criminal gangs as terrorists

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso (C) heads a meeting of the Public and State Security Council in Quito on April 27, 2023 - Copyright Ecuadoran...

18 hours ago
Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs of $411 billion is 2.6 times its estimated GDP for 2022, said a report Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs of $411 billion is 2.6 times its estimated GDP for 2022, said a report

World

Op-Ed: China’s role in Ukraine —Oversimplifying the obvious, and getting it wrong

Let’s just not assume China isn’t looking at the all-too-possible future scenarios.

4 hours ago
Sales Mercedes-Benz's top- of-the-line Maybach brand rose during the first quarter Sales Mercedes-Benz's top- of-the-line Maybach brand rose during the first quarter

Business

Top-end models drive Mercedes profit growth

Sales Mercedes-Benz's top- of-the-line Maybach brand rose during the first quarter - Copyright JIJI PRESS/AFP STRMercedes-Benz said Friday its net profits rose by 12...

14 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 27, 2023 Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 27, 2023

World

Defiant Trump warns of ‘anarchy’ if US reelects Biden

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 27, 2023 - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCEMichael MathesDonald...

24 hours ago