Fishermen in two states charged with conspiracy, fraud, and falsifying catch records

Five fishermen from Maine and one fisherman from New Hampshire, along with a corporation, were charged with conspiracy.

Catch of Atlantic herring, Clupea harengus. Source — NOAA FishWatch, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)
Five fishermen from Maine and one fisherman from New Hampshire, along with a corporation, were charged with conspiracy, mail fraud, and obstruction of justice in connection with a multi-year scheme to sell unreported Atlantic herring and falsify fishing records.

In the 35-count indictment released on Friday, the six fishermen and Western Sea, Inc., were named, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

between June 2016 and September 2019, the owner, captains, and crew aboard the F/V Western Sea sold more than 2.6 million pounds of Atlantic herring that was not reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), according to the Associated Press.

NOAA relies upon accurate reports to set policies designed to ensure a sustainable fishery. The indictment alleges that members of the crew were paid directly by fish dealers and lobster vessel operators for the unreported herring.

“The type of unscrupulous and unlawful fishing alleged in the Indictment returned by the grand jury directly affects the economic benefit of law-abiding fishermen and fishing communities,” said Director James Landon, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement.

“We will continue to help bring to justice those who are proven to have violated U.S. fishing laws and regulations, to help ensure the sustainability of our living marine resources while also maximizing economic benefit.”

Catch limits have been in place

Atlantic herring are one of nearly 200 herring species in the family Clupeidae and is one of the most abundant fish species in the world. Atlantic herrings can be found on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, 

The Atlantic herring fishery has long been an important part of the economy of New England and the Canadian Atlantic provinces, and is managed by multiple organizations that work together on the rules and regulations applying to herring.

Catch reductions have been put in place for 2018-2021 to prevent overfishing and reduce the risk that the stock will become overfished.

In 2020, commercial landings of Atlantic herring totaled approximately 21 million pounds and were valued at $6.8 million, according to the NOAA Fisheries commercial fishing landings database

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

