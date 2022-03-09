Connect with us

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) could make users millionaires like its predecessors SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

If you are looking for the next best crypto to invest in which has the potential to make its users very rich, then look no further and consider FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

FIREPIN Token
Image courtesy FIREPIN Token
This article is Sponsored Content

If you are looking for the next best crypto to invest in which has the potential to make its users very rich, then look no further and consider FIREPIN Token (FRPN). It is a community token which is a decentralized protocol based on the $FRPN token and it is backed by the METAVERSE DAO. 

FIREPIN Token’s (FRPN) mission is to use treasury funds which are allocated from users towards NFT Game development, METAVERSE VR Games, and 3D. The token aims to invest directly into corporations and teams that have a long-term vision on METAVERSE games and play to earn (P2E) so it is already showing its long-term future as METAVERSE games and the earning potential is the future.

Remarkably, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) only started in February 2022 and its project’s presale began over a week ago and investors have seen an impressive 150% return already. There are 38 days left in the presale and a lot of analysts think that the coin could rise by at least another 1000%. This is very encouraging and gives rise to the notion of buying into cryptocurrencies in the early stages to gain many lucrative benefits which was the same situation for SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) but Shiba Inu (SHIB) was a bit of a slow burner but still very rewarding for its long-term users. 

Alternatively, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has peaked a gain of almost 9,100,000% since it launched in August 2020. According to The Motley Fool if a user invested $100 on August 1, 2020, and had it on HOLD until February, 16 with the rate of $0.00003124, then you would be sitting on an investment worth $3.21 million. So, it shows that some cryptocurrencies may take some more time before it catapults users to millionaire status.

Regarding SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), there was an immediate rise on the market when the altcoin’s value rocketed by over 23,000% between March 14 and April 21, 2021. It is almost a year since the crypto was launched and it is also a great example of 

SafeMoon’s (SAFEMOON) instant surge was a shock to the cryptocurrency market as the altcoin’s value increased by over 23,000% between March 14 and April 21, 2021. A great way to highlight its value is a good example of a user investing in $1000 when its price was USD 0.0000000010 and subsequently buying 1 trillion tokens it would be worth USD 3.15 million, after the 10% transaction fee. 

What are the benefits of FIREPIN Token?

  • It has a community-led DAO platform with METAVERSE integration.
  • A percentage of every transaction is put towards treasury.
  • It has a multi-chain integration for a better user experience.

To further highlight the benefit of having a multi-chain integration is that a user can access and purchase items on different platforms, like Binance Smart chain, (BNB) Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOL).

Comparatively, if a user uses Shiba Inu then it can only purchase items via Avalanche (AVAX) so this benefit that FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has is very positive and great for its users.  

 So, judging by FIREPIN Token’s (FRPN) impressive start since its launch, it looks like this cryptocurrency is one to look out for in the future, as a potential millionaire maker. 

In this article:Cryptocurrency, Sponsored Content
Written By

Content written by Digital Journal sponsors.

