Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Financial aid for Ukraine critical to keep services working

As the crisis worsens in Ukraine, humanitarian and security aid is flowing into the country.

Published

Ukraine needs resources to keep the government running, and is getting emergency support from the IMF and World Bank
Ukraine needs resources to keep the government running, and is getting emergency support from the IMF and World Bank - Copyright AFP/File JIM WATSON
Ukraine needs resources to keep the government running, and is getting emergency support from the IMF and World Bank - Copyright AFP/File JIM WATSON
Delphine TOUITOU

As the crisis worsens in Ukraine, humanitarian and security aid is flowing into the country, but financial support to keep the government running also is critical.

“The economy is collapsing,” said Adnan Mazarei of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank based in Washington. 

With Kyiv unable to access tax revenue, “it is absolutely crucial for the international community to provide quick assistance not only for humanitarian purposes, but also to keep some of the basic government functions,” he said.

And with a flood of refugees leaving the country in the face of Russia’s invasion, often taking their savings with them, the banking sector also needs support, Mazarei said. 

Of the $13.6 billion in aid expected to be released by Washington this week, $1.8 billion is earmarked to ensure “continuity of government,” prevent cyberattacks and support the energy sector, according to the bill introduced in the US Congress. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board is meeting on Wednesday and expected to approve a $1.4 billion emergency package for Kyiv.

The World Bank already released nearly $500 million of what is expected to be a $3 billion package of aid, dubbed the “Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine,” or “FREE Ukraine.”

These sums are significant compared to the size of Ukraine’s economy, valued at $155.5 billion at the end of 2020, according to World Bank data.

The IMF already had an ongoing $2.2 billion program with the government that was expected to end in June. 

– Money without conditions –

But IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said late Tuesday that since the start of Moscow’s military assault, the focus has shifted “from ‘reforms’ to ‘crisis management.'”

The additional IMF funding, under its Rapid Financing Instrument, fast-tracks aid and imposes few conditions. 

The same is true for the World Bank. 

Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s chief of operations, stressed in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday that the government desperately needs “budgetary resources to pay pensioners, to pay the salaries of civil servants, to keep the health system going.”

But experts caution that the aid likely will not be enough to avoid a major economic crisis in the country which — even before the Russian invasion — was among the poorest countries in Europe. 

“The flows of money can never really replace the losses in output,” said Homi Kharas, an economist at the Brookings Institution in Washington, noting in particular the shutdown of trade.

“Money can help to reduce the impact of that a bit, but certainly will not be able to offset it.” 

Mazarei said the international community needs to prepare for the post-conflict period and the impact of the war on neighboring countries as well. 

“Even when this war stops, even if the Russians just turn around and leave, there is a huge issue of the reconstruction of Ukraine,” he said.

In this article:bm, économie, FMI, Organisation, Ukraine, USA
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

20 hours ago

World

War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground

The Ukrainian families who spend their nights sheltering from the threat of Russian bombs in metro stations are adapting to life underground.

14 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland

World

Harris heads to Poland as US rejects fighter-jet offer

US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland - Copyright AFP/File MANDEL NGANUS...

11 hours ago
Protesters hold a banner against Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration in Sweden on March 2, 2022 Protesters hold a banner against Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration in Sweden on March 2, 2022

World

US intel paints Putin as aggrieved, angry over Ukraine war

US intelligence chiefs on Tuesday branded Russia's Vladimir Putin an "angry," isolated leader grappling for global clout.

19 hours ago