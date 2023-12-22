Fantastic four create Grip Places – “Video Analytics as a Service”

Photo courtesy of Grip Places

Envision being able to predict on-site customer trends, empowering GMs to make informed business decisions and fine-tune operations for a better understanding of the customer journey. No more guessing the required staff for a Wednesday night, just data-driven insights shaping your strategy and improving the bottom line.

With Grip Places, it’s like having your personal psychic. Co-founders Jon Fairband, Kyle Schommer, Anthony Hildoer and Jed Levin have developed a tool that delivers “Video Analytics as a Service” to the retail and hospitality industries.

Utilizing their own proprietary AI and ML technologies, Grip Places uncovers insights into customer demographics, emotional sentiment, gender distribution, age and more. This valuable data aids business operators in refining marketing strategies, drive operational efficiencies, and elevating customer experiences. With a strong focus on privacy, Grip Places ensures customer information remains anonymous.

Beyond this, the platform offers tailored solutions for seamless integration with existing business intelligence tools, point-of-sale systems, etcetera and can customize models to meet specific company needs. In essence, Grip Places empowers business owners to make informed decisions, foster customer loyalty, and unlock their businesses’ full potential.

The pivot

To be a successful entrepreneur, one must recognize when to pivot, and Jon Fairband, CEO and visionary behind Grip Places, did just that. Inspired during a work trip to San Jose, he envisioned a tool allowing people to preview experiences with live feeds into bars and restaurants, so consumers can “know before you go.” Upon launching Grip in July of 2021, they on-boarded about 300 customers and live streaming locations in approximately eight months. However, in the spring of 2022, Jon and the team encountered supply chain issues, preventing them from selling or onboarding new customers. Faced with this uncertainty, they decided to shelve the initial concept and rebrand as “Video Analytics as a Service.”

Today, Grip Places addresses critical pain points in the retail and hospitality sectors, providing a comprehensive solution for GM’s or business operators. The platform tackles challenges such as incomplete data for decision-making or operational efficiency, lack of customer insights, historical consumer trends, and the ability to optimize marketing strategies based on demographics, peak times, etc. Privacy-focused analytics align with evolving regulations, ensuring customer trust. For investors, Grip Places offers an opportunity to revolutionize retail and hospitality analytics, providing a competitive edge through data-driven insights and operational optimization.

Image courtesy of Grip Places

The fantastic four

Grip Places founding team is set for remarkable success, embodying a fantastic blend of skills, experiences, personalities, unwavering grit and drive.

CEO Jon Fairband’s leadership style is characterized by a calm and collaborative demeanor that allows others to play to their strengths. With 15 years in the tech industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to Grip Places. Jon’s invaluable pre-IPO experiences at Zoom Video Communications and RingCentral, along with the opportunity to learn from entrepreneurial greats like Eric Yuan of Zoom, have bestowed upon him profound insights into the challenges of startup success.

“I’ve never worked for a better founder in my entire career than Eric Yuan. His ability to lead with humility, putting an emphasis on employee and customer happiness and culture were second to none. Not to mention the product is best of class.”

Jon’s confidence in Grip Places video analytics platform and commitment are not just personal and professional but also financial; he is playing a crucial role in propelling the company to its current funding stage.

Jon and Kyle Schommer, Co-founder, first met at a networking event, where Jon shared his vision for a groundbreaking technology in the retail and hospitality industry. Given Kyle’s decade-long background in restaurant operations and corporate sales, he was eager to contribute. “Jon and I immersed ourselves in his idea for the next four hours, and the very next day, we met at his place to strategize our next steps. The rest, as they say, is history,” explains Kyle.

Kyle serves as Head of Sales and has a unique ability to connect with tech and non-tech minds. His previous successes in restaurant operations, business development and leading sales teams for Fortune 40 organizations are evident. His ability to build and maintain strong client relationships throughout his career is a valuable asset to Grip Places.

With over two decades of expertise in software architecture and engineering, Co-founder and CTO Anthony Hildoer significantly enhances the Grip Places team. His impressive track record includes deploying enterprise systems for major clients such as American Airlines, Chrysler Motors, SpectrumTV, Goldman Sachs and VISA, which automate the delivery of over $500 million in virtual and physical products annually.

Reflecting on Grip Places’ genesis, he recounts, “I met Jon through a buddy of mine in 2019. He’d mentioned to me, ‘I’ve got a friend of mine building something really interesting, you need to meet.’ Jon presented the idea, and I was captivated. I said, ‘I’m in.’ That marked the beginning of our journey, assembling teams and building. It’s hard to believe it’s been four years.”

A visionary force, Jed Levin, Co-Founder and Head of AI, brings a wealth of experience and passion marked by three successful exits in the startup realm. His notable journey includes significant contributions to Second Spectrum, a sports video analytics company for the NBA and other notable professional leagues, where he played a pivotal role from its early stages to a remarkable $200 million exit with Genius Sports.

Reflecting on his time at Second Spectrum, Jed shares, “I found my passion for computer vision specifically.” This passion was reignited when Grip Places’ sales team introduced him to their video analytics concept during a chance encounter at a restaurant he and his family own. Jed, known for his innovative mindset, immediately saw the potential, stating, “Hey, this is cool, but there’s a whole other direction we can take this.” Since joining the Grip team in June of 2021, the team has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, and now, the results are starting to show.

The synergy among Grip Places’ leadership, including Jon’s strategic vision, Kyle’s sales expertise, Anthony’s technical mastery and Jed’s innovation, positions the company as a standout player in the tech startup landscape. Together, they form a dynamic quartet with a shared vision to make “Video Analytics as a Service” an indispensable tool across retail, restaurants, and beyond. This cohesive team and their forward-thinking approach make Grip Places a compelling bet for the future.