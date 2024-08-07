fäm Properties on the importance of real estate development management services

Photo courtesy of fäm Properties

Many new real estate investors, construction contractors, fund managers, and first-time international developers are entering Dubai’s real estate market, attracted by the lucrative profit margins. However, these new developers often need more local market experience and need help to perform well.

With this complexity, how can aspiring property owners succeed? How can real estate services help make the process smooth and effective? The answer for the Dubai-based real estate development service fäm Properties lies in its proven, reliable real estate development management services, which have been established through years of experience.

Challenges for new developers

In the real estate industry, the traditional mantra “location, location, location” emphasizes the importance of choosing the right geographical area for investment. However, fäm Properties takes this concept further by stressing the need for “the right property or project on the right plot of land in the right location.”

This perspective stresses that successful real estate investment is more than selecting a prime location; it requires a holistic approach that considers the specific characteristics and potential of the property and the land it occupies. Factors such as the property’s design, its alignment with market demand, zoning regulations, and future development plans in the area are all essential in determining the success of a real estate investment.

Navigating these various considerations can be taxing and confusing for new developers, particularly those lacking local market knowledge and experience. Identifying the right property involves analysis of market trends, demographic data, and economic indicators.

Also, choosing the right plot of land requires understanding local regulations, environmental constraints, and infrastructural developments. Balancing these multiple factors to achieve the optimal combination is a complex task that often overwhelms inexperienced investors.

Real estate investors, however, need not worry about these complexities as fäm Properties provides expert guidance to help real estate developers make informed decisions that maximise profitability and mitigate risks.

The fäm Properties difference

fäm Properties’ real estate development management arm thrives as the market recognizes its comprehensive ecosystem, which includes real estate brokerage, prop-tech, and development. According to its founder, Firas Al Msaddi, this ecosystem enables real estate investors to enter the development market and capitalize on its lucrative profit margins, often double or triple those of conventional real estate investments.

At the same time, its unique value proposition lies in its ability to correlate street-level real estate experience and market knowledge with advanced technology and data analysis.

Unlike typical business consultants who avoid ownership of outcomes or brokers who excel in sales but lack analytical and consultancy skills, fäm Group of Real Estate Companies stands out, particularly fäm Real Estate Development Management.

The team combines their street-level real estate market knowledge with advanced tech and data analysis capabilities, alongside extensive experience in construction management and interior design. This unique value proposition allows them to offer reliable services in the real estate sector, translating to more effective real estate decisions.

Firas Al Msaddi adds, “Combined with our expertise in construction management, architectural design, and interior design, we ensure a successful journey for new real estate investors from the project inception to its successful closure.”

Excellence in action

fäm Properties successfully helped the recent launch of Century Tower, a 23-floor residential building in Dubai’s Business Bay. This project received an overwhelming response from property investors, with 190 out of 210 apartments sold on the first day.

Century Tower was designed to fill a market gap for uniquely crafted residences in Business Bay’s Golden Triangle. The building’s design, layout, and project specifications resulted from fäm Properties’ thorough market research and analysis.

fäm Properties’ development management services have a track record of over 12 billion dirhams worth of off-plan projects under its development management arm, which are all set to launch before the end of 2024. However, they do not stop here; they are also gearing up for 25 billion dirhams worth of off-plan projects to launch in 2025.

The key to successful real estate investment

The real estate market is constantly reshaped by changing numbers, policies, and economic conditions. Relying solely on established knowledge and past experiences is no longer sufficient. Investors must stay abreast of these shifts and continuously adapt their strategies to handle the complexities of the market effectively.

To achieve this, experienced real estate development management services fäm Properties offer their guidance, leveraging their unique real estate ecosystem, which includes a group of companies under the fäm brand.

This comprehensive approach empowers its clients, brokers, and employees to capitalize on current opportunities and prepares them to anticipate and respond to future market changes. This ensures sustained success in their property investments and gives them rewarding real estate investment experience.