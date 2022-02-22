Fair launch Scrooge Token Project deployed and ready for use

Image courtesy Scrooge Token

This article is Sponsored Content by Scrooge Token

With meme tokens experiencing explosive growth in popularity and capitalization, the broader cryptocurrency market and various participants operating on it are starting to pay great attention to every new project launching a meme-based asset. Such market conditions have fostered the ideal environment for the deployment of the Scrooge $SCRG Token.

The official launch of the Scrooge Token took place on February 8th, the PancakeSwap exchange being the first venue to list the $SCRG. The token demonstrated outstanding results from the moment of launch, gaining over 1400% in the first 6 days from the start of sales. The $SCRG is continuing its steady growth dynamics on a daily basis, driven by demand from its growing community.

Such attention to the Scrooge Token can be explained by the inherent technical characteristics and advantages that the project offers as part of its operational framework. The $SCRG is a Binance Smart Chain based asset that leverages the liquidity and user base of the largest exchange on the market, giving it immense visibility on the broader market. The advanced tokenomic model applied by the Scrooge Token project is by far its greatest advantage. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 $SCRG, every transaction conducted with the token is charged a fixed 9% reward. The compiled pool of rewards is then distributed among all $SCRG holders, giving them an additional incentive to hold the asset. Such an approach automatically reduces the circulating supply of the $SCRG and drives its price movement. With transparency and honesty regarding all operations being the core value of the Scrooge Token project, investors are likely to see its value as a long-term instrument and as a value carrier for everyday operations.

The Scrooge Token is being developed as a fair launch asset, specifically designed to act as an applicable decentralized currency that can be used as a means of payment and an investment asset by all levels of cryptocurrency market investors. Both novice and experienced traders can find various aspects of value in the $SCRG – as an asset for long-term holding portfolio additions with passive income generation potential, or as a directly exchange-traded instrument.

The project has also had the underlying smart contracts of the $SCRG audited by two reputable firms specializing in smart contract evaluation. In-depth analysis of the Scrooge Token smart contract conducted by Solidify Finance and SOLIDProof has not revealed any irregularities or vulnerabilities, making the $SCRG fully reliable and secure as an asset for transactions.

The team behind the Scrooge Token has consistently stated that it has not attracted any external funds for scaling the project, and has committed over $1 million of their personal funds to project development. The traction achieved by the $SCRG thus far has already allowed it to achieve liquidity pool levels that outstrip those of the vast majority of similar or adjacent industry projects. Such price dynamics and liquidity pool saturation are clear indicators of community interest towards the $SCRG.

The Scrooge Token project currently has more than 80 people on the team, and is ready to expand to accommodate community scaling. The project is intent on adhering to a comprehensive and transparent roadmap that foresees a variety of partnerships and events for bootstrapping user engagement. As the meme token market expands and additional opportunities for usability are discovered, the Scrooge Project intends to adapt to user requirements and provide a growing range of functionality for the $SCRG.