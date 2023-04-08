Failure of back-up data is costing each industry billions per year

Network cables plugged into a server. — © Michael Bocchieri/AFP/Getty Images

World Backup Day is an annual event that is intended to raise awareness of the importance of data backup and protection. The event serves as a reminder for individuals and organizations to take proactive measures to safeguard critical data against unexpected incidents that can result in data loss, such as hardware or software failure, cyberattacks, natural disasters, and human error.

There are many reasons why data is not captured and retained. These include the server crashing and dying. It could have an individual component that fails, and you may lose data through that. In some cases, data may become corrupted because they’ve been improperly stored.

These issues can be addressed through regular and effective data back-ups.

Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i explains to Digital Journal why businesses need to focus on data security and back-up, “the exact cost can vary depending on factors such as the size of the organization, the type and amount of data lost, the cause of the loss, and the duration of the downtime.”

Despite the variation in costs, industry trends suggest a failure of adequately back-up data can cost organizations upwards of billions of dollars each year.

Boxley notes that each area of the enterprise needs to focus on data back-up and that the importance of ding so needs to be cascaded down to all employees. Outlining the spectrum of businesses activities, Boxley finds: “That’s why, for systems architects and IT executives alike, zero is the ultimate hero. And to achieve it, they are taking a multi-pronged approach to data protection.”

With the objective of zero downtime, zero security holes, and zero wasted resources, there are a number of actions that can be taken. Boxley presents these measures as firms: “Layering-on smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) technology that enables them to securely connect and failover enterprise applications — from anywhere, to anywhere, anytime.”

Returning to the theme of World Backup day, Boxley recommends that the event be used as a reminder and that backing-up data should not simply be confined to the single calendar event but instead it should be something that is practiced and embedded “all year long.”

Boxley ‘s closing remarks are that “It is critical to remember that businesses that invest in data protection are better equipped to navigate unexpected data loss events, maintain regulatory compliance, and protect their critical assets and reputation. Bottom-line, investing in data protection is not just smart, it’s essential for business success.”