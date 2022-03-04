Connect with us

Facebook says Russia block ‘cuts off millions’ from reliable information

Facebook attacked Russia’s block on Friday of the dominant social media network, saying the move will cut millions off from reliable information and a forum to share their views.

Russia asserted that it had blocked Facebook over “discrimination” of Russian state media outlets, which have faced restrictions on various online platforms over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information… and silenced from speaking,” said Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent Meta.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last week, Russian authorities have stepped up pressure against independent media, though press freedoms in the country were already rapidly waning.

The platforms have become one of the fronts of the internationally condemned invasion, where both sides have pushed their narratives as real-time information has circulated.

“We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action,” Clegg added.

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

